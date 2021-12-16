Warzone Attack on Titan bundle leak reveals Levi Operator bundle

CoD Vanguard and Warzone’s Attack on Titan bundle has leaked ahead of its official release, giving players a detailed look at the Captain Levi Operator skin.

Vanguard’s Attack on Titan bundle is certainly one of the most ambitious cosmetic releases to hit the WWII shooter. While the world of AoT may be filled with colossal human-eating Titans, the characters from the show are known for their military attire. One of the most popular figures is none other than Levi Ackerman – the Captain of the Survey Corps.

This highly-skilled soldier is known for his expert sword skills and great leadership, which enables him to effortlessly cut through the Titan hordes. However, a recent leak has potentially given players an early look at the Attack on Titan bundle, showing how Levi will look in Warzone and Vanguard.

Advertisement

Attack on Titan Vanguard & Warzone bundle leaked

Attack On Titan Bundle Contents [6 Items]

33585873 – Operator Skin for Daniel

33774578 – Finishing Move

34074449 – Highlight Intro

33684450 – MVP Highlight

33734570 – Emblem

33884517 – Sticker pic.twitter.com/nknr6h0wx1 — Nanikos (@_Nanikos_) December 15, 2021

Following the release of the Warzone 1.50 update on December 15, a number of players discovered an Attack on Titan Tracer Pack in the Armory. While there is still no details on the weapons or emblems included in this bundle, a new leak has now seemingly revealed the Levi Operator skin.

Read More: Where to find Krampus in Warzone

According to Warzone dataminer, Nanikos, the Levi skin is for Daniel – one of Vanguard Operators. The image shows the Sergeant wearing the Survey Corps iconic uniform, which features the regiment’s winged emblem and brown military jacket.

Here is the attack on titan skin for daniel, added with the newest vanguard update. I'm fucking dying on the inside. I feel so bad for yall lmaoo pic.twitter.com/IUkNx0WOUV — Nanikos (@_Nanikos_) December 16, 2021

Levi’s signature white ascot tie and parted fringe have also been recreated. The bundle also includes a unique Finishing Move, Highlight Intro, MVP Highlight, Emblem and Stick. All of which will likely be tailored around the fan-favorite Captain.

Advertisement

Like most Call of Duty leaks, it’s important to take this Attack on Titan reveal with a grain of salt. For now, Activision has yet to reveal the bundle’s release date, but given that the Tracer Pack has already been uncovered, it’s likely that the Levi Operator skin is close to making its debut.