Warzone to add Apex Legends loot feature in Season 3 Reloaded update

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a feature Apex Legends players will be very familiar with, as high loot zones are coming to Caldera in the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

The announcement was made on May 23, via the release of Activision’s early patch notes blog for Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

The news comes on the back of Operation Monarch, where King Kong and Godzilla arrived in the popular mode. As expected, the opportunity of collecting those high-tier rewards is matched with risk, as these high loot zones are likely to become hot drops on Caldera.

In Apex Legends, the better loot areas are labeled on the map as players first drop in, with Legendary and Epic items/weapons appearing at those places.

Warzone high tier loot locations coming to Caldera

In an official blog post, Raven Software explained how the feature will work in the battle royale mode.

“First introduced during Operation Monarch, High Value Loot Zones will now appear in standard Battle Royale games as high-risk, high-reward places to drop or travel to,” they said in the early patch notes.

How to find Warzone high tier loot areas

If you’re looking to come across high tier loot right off the bat in Warzone, you’re going to need to know where these zones are.

In the blog, Raven explained: “Check your Tac Map or minimap to see where these areas are and decide whether to set a course for fortune and frequent fighting.”

The idea is to spread out where players are deciding to drop, which could avoid a high concentration at just the new POIs for Season 3 Reloaded.

Raven continued: “We know Peak will be Peak and every new point of interest will draw attention, but with this system, there are more options for a squad to build their Loadout by scavenging for items. Just like any high-traffic point of interest, the whole squad should be ready to battle other teams looking to collect more rare items than in a normal area.”

So, be warned – if you’re looking to get a big reward early on in Warzone, expect a big risk.