Warzone 2 trick saves players money when getting loadouts

Tommey is one of the premier names in Warzone 2 and he’s got an interesting tip for players that will save them money when picking up loadouts.

Warzone 2’s loadout system is quite different from its predecessor, and that change hasn’t been flawless. The switch to placing these custom classes inside Stronghold locations has already yielded a few problems, with this strange money bug at the top of the list.

Thankfully, Warzone pro Tommey noted precisely what’s been happening and has an easy fix for players who may not have even realized they’ve been getting robbed.

Tommey’s Warzone 2.0 trick saves players money when getting loadouts

If you’re not aware of the bug referenced above, it happens when players go to pick up their loadouts. When a player selects their class, the game will automatically deduct either $500 or $600 from their cash collection for a feature that’s supposed to be free of charge.

After noticing this, Tommey put out a quick PSA letting everyone know they should drop their money before picking up their weapons if they want to keep this from happening.

“Something small, but every little [bit] helps,” he explained.

This might seem like a common sense suggestion, but given the loadout selection menu blocks off the entire screen, it’s an easy thing to miss even for someone who plays all the time.

Also, $600 may not seem like much, but if every squad member loses that money, it quickly becomes a bigger problem. Not to mention that footstep audio is trickier than ever on Al Mazrah, so two grand could be the difference between a game-saving UAV and being sent to an early Gulag by a sneaky opponent.