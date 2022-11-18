Warzone 2 streamers unleash first-ever nuke on Al Mazrah

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Call of Duty streamers Marked and Wagnificent are the first to unleash a nuke on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2.

Marked and Wagnificent’s Warzone 2 squad is the very first team to figure out the nuke feature in all of the game, and it was an absolute sight to behold.

The details as to how they did it are still a little murky at the moment, but it’s clear that it involves going on a winning streak and receiving a prompt to enter a special challenge called the Champions Quest to get started.

Warzone 2 streamers set off first-ever Nuke in Al Mazrah

Marked and co. were seemingly prompted with the Champions Quest challenge after activating a contract. When doing so, special markers were added to the map that the squad (and any curious enemy teams) would have to fight for.

These new icons represented different elements that need to be collected in order to complete the challenge.

Once they assembled all the parts, the bomb was ready to go and needed to be defended while a countdown started signaling the astonishing accomplishment.

Once it went off, the game concluded, and the squad was awarded the “Champion’s Domination” win screen and a complete wipe of the map.

Both Raven Software and the official Call of Duty Twitter accounts have acknowledged this achievement, with the former asking who else is ready to step up and reach this impressive benchmark.

As mentioned before, though, it might take some time for other players to piece the puzzle together, considering even the first-ever squad is still confused about exactly how they pulled it off.