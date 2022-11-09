Warzone 2 leak claims deadly Nuke killstreak will be added

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

If you are a Call of Duty Veteran, you would be lying if you haven’t at least tried to go on a Nuke run. For those still hunting their first one, leaks claim the legendary killstreak is coming to Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 launches on November 16 alongside Modern Warfare 2 Season 1. Activision revealed a roadmap for the upcoming battle royale title and also discussed new features, such as Assimilation and Interrogation.

Activision has kept a tight lip about most of Warzone 2’s secrets, but some leaks have snuck through the cracks. The latest information spill claims the Tactical Nuke killstreak is coming to Warzone 2.

Is the Tactical Nuke killstreak coming to Modern Warfare 2?

Activision Warzone 2 releases on November 16 on all platforms.

The Tactical Nuke first appeared in Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and last appeared in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Initially, players needed just 25 kills, but Modern Warfare 2019 required 30 kills to earn the elusive killstreak.

However, such a game-ending killstreak has not yet been seen in the battle royale spinoff, Warzone. According to Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope that is set to change.

The GhostofHope set off a firestorm with a short tweet reading, “you can get a nuke in Warzone 2.0.”

Modern Warfare 2019’s iteration killed every enemy, engulfed all players’ screen with a white screen, and automatically ended the match. Its unclear how a game ending killstreak would transfer over to Warzone 2, and fans were shocked when they saw the leak.

One user responded, “that sounds terrifying.”

A second player added, “so you’re saying if I get 30 kills, I can just kill the entire lobby.”

Getting 30 straight kills in a Warzone match will be no easy task. Everything also depends on how many players will be in a Warzone 2 lobby. Caldera supported 150 players at once, but fans demanded an increase to 200.

As of right now, nothing has been confirmed so take this leak with a grain of salt. We will provide an update when we learn more about what killstreaks are coming to Warzone 2 and whether they include the Nuke.