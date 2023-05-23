Warzone 2 players furious as thermal optics “ruin” Ranked Play

Warzone 2 player TheTacticalBrit called for a thermal optic restriction because of a bug preventing Cold Blooded from working properly.

Warzone 2 Ranked Play started its beta at the start of Season 3 Reloaded. In its test state, the developers plan on making a series of changes before releasing a final product. One of the most important aspects that need ironing out is the mode’s ruleset.

Just as with Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play, the battle royale restricts features that detract from a competitive experience. Treyarch has actively listened to community feedback and cut off access to specific elements. Most recently, the developers removed cluster mines, bomb drones, and proximity chat.

Some community members now want thermal optics removed, as the Cold Blooded perk is allegedly not working as intended.

Warzone 2 players fed up with thermal optics

The Cold Blooded Perk is supposed to make users undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics.

However, Warzone 2 guru and content creator JGOD recommended players start using the Teplo Clear Shot thermal optic in Ranked Play since it’s able to see enemies through smoke grenades even if they have Cold Blooded equipped.

JGOD shared his findings on social media and showed a video of thermal optics still being able to see through a smoke grenade, even if the enemy had Cold Blooded.

The World Series of Warzone Qualifiers start on May 31, and one of the EU competitors, TheTacticalBrit, demanded a thermal optic ban before the matches begin.

“The World Series of Warzone is not going to be a good viewer or player experience if thermals are allowed.”

Al Mazrah’s desert landscape and large open spaces make smoke grenades essential for rotating in the final stages.

TheTacticalBrit argued that nobody would be able to rotate or move if there isn’t a counter to players using thermal optics. “If Cold Blooded doesn’t work, then thermals shouldn’t be in.”

Just days before the WSOW kicks off again, it remains to be seen if Treyarch will step in and restrict thermal optics.