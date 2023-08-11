Warzone 2 expert exposes “major problem” with RPGs in Ranked Play

Launchers are useful, but frowned upon by the Warzone community.

Forget using an SMG as a secondary weapon. RPGs have taken over Warzone 2’s meta in Season 5, and IceManIsaac claimed, “Everyone is sick and tired of it.”

Treyarch designed Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Ranked Play to be a true test of skill for competitors. As such, restrictions to weapons and items deemed too overpowered ensure an even playing field.

And WZ2 players aren’t afraid to speak their minds when they believe something should be removed. For example, FifaKill bashed one shot-sniper and fire shotguns for “killing” Ranked Play. Coincidently, both weapons were removed from the game mode one day later.

Article continues after ad

This came after community members celebrated Treyarch banning the Cluster Mine and Bomb Drone. Making restrictions has become common practice in the competitive game mode, and some players are ready for the next big change.

IceManIsaac calls for RPG ban in Warzone 2 Ranked Play

IceManIsaac admitted that after the Season 5 update, “the game is running pretty smooth, the meta is pretty much balanced, and we are starting to get some movement back.”

Despite being pleased with the overall state of WZ2, the YouTuber claimed, “There is one thing plaguing Ranked and ruining people’s gameplay experience, and they refuse to patch it.”

Article continues after ad

RPGs can one-shot down an enemy even if they have full plates.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Several community members, such as Speros, FifaKill, and BariXxX have called for the removal of RPGs from WZ2 Ranked Play.

To prove his point, IceManIsaac shared a clip from FaZe Swagg’s stream. Swagg had a perfect angle on an enemy and full plates. But one RPG shot ended his match early even after doing everything right.

And, IceManIsaac explained why he has little faith in the Warzone 2 devs making a change any time soon. “They wait until it dominates the meta, the player count starts to drop, public sentiment starts to drop, and then they get proactive and start to make changes,” he said.

Article continues after ad

If players want to change, the YouTuber closed by urging every player to use an RPG to show how broken they are.