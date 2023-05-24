MW2 and Warzone 2 May 24 update: Ranked Play restrictions, SR adjustments, more
The January 20 update makes several important bug fixes.
Infinity Ward released a small Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2 update that addresses bug fixes in every game mode and makes a few adjustments to the battle royale Ranked Play experience.
Warzone 2 Ranked Play entered beta at the start of Season 3 Reloaded. The developers opted to release the mode in a test state so they could tinker with features before releasing a fully polished product.
On the other hand, Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play skipped a beta period because the developers already had a good idea of what should and shouldn’t be restricted based on previous iterations.
Ironing out the perfect ruleset takes time. With that in mind, Treyarch has already made a few adjustments to Warzone 2 Ranked Play and announced a few more as part of the May 24 update.
Warzone 2 Ranked Play thermal optic restriction and SR adjustment
Treyarch confirmed the speculation by announcing a ban for thermal optics in Warzone 2 Ranked Play.
The developers elaborated: “Given their unintended interaction with Cold-Blooded, the WZ Ranked Play team observed these attachments had too significant an impact on competitive play, especially late game, and have restricted them while we investigate further.”
Warzone 2 Ranked Play users will also earn more Skill Rating for early placement milestones.
The WZ Ranked team claimed: “This adjustment will help Placement Milestone SR feel more rewarding throughout the match without diminishing the personal and team play required to earn the highest amount of SR earned from top placements.”
Here is the updated Placement SR.
- Top 40: 10
- Top 30: 20
- Top 20: 30
- Top 10: 40
- Top 5: 50
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 May 24 update
Here are the full patch notes for the May 24 update.
Global
- Adjusted pick up weapon prompt to no longer overlap with the killfeed
BUG FIXES
- Fixed tracking for Cronen Squall Mastery Challenges
- Fixed an issue where splashes for some GS Magna unlocks was not displaying
- Fixed an issue where pressing back or “esc” when in the Store tab would not take the Player back to Weapon Select in the Loadout menu
- Addressed some issues with navigation and flow of the Battle Pass
- Fixed an issue where Ranked Play wins were not tracking correctly on Gun Screens
- Fixed some issues where the tool tip message would not disappear correctly
- Fixed the Throwing Star icon to display correctly in the killfeed
- Fixed an issue where the locked icon was not correctly displaying in Drop Zone
- Fixed a visibility issue with the bomb icon in Search and Destroy
Multiplayer
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing Players username and level to overlap on the scoreboard in Ground War
- Fixed an invalid bomb pickup location in Cyber Attack on Skerries that could cause a crash for some Players.
- Fixed an issue where some Players could not leave a Private Match of CDL Hardpoint
- Fixed an issue that caused Zombie Players in Infected to be able to cut their chutes and attack human Players from the air
- Added several adjustments to improve enemy combatant behavior (especially arrival via helicopter) in Invasion on Rohan Oilfields
- Fixed an issue where “CDL Rules in Effect” splash was appearing while matchmaking for Faceoff
SPECIAL OPS
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Players were unable to load into Cooperative missions after acquiring a Secure Backpack in DMZ
Warzone 2
- Weapons/Attachments
- Restricted
- Specific Thermal Optics
- SZ Holotherm
- VX350 Thermal Optic
- Teplo-op3 Scope
- Thermo-Optic X9
- Teplo Clear Shot
- Drexsom Prime-90
- These Optics attachments will appear unrestricted in custom loadouts menus until a future update but will be restricted in-game and show as restricted in loadouts once you’re in a match.
- Specific Thermal Optics
- Restricted
- Killstreaks
- Restricted
- Cluster Mines
- Bomb Drones
- Restricted
- Social Features
- Restricted
- Global Text Chat
- Restricted
- Updated Final Placement SR
- We’re increasing the SR earned for early Placement Milestones to streamline the distribution of SR players receive throughout the match.
- Updated Placement SR:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to obtain rocks when a new Gulag round occurred.
- Fixed an issue where portions of the post match flow could play out of order
- Fixed an issue which sometimes caused the Warzone Ranked Trios description to loop
DMZ
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Players could not navigate to View Profile from the Squad Missions in-game menu
- Fixed an issue in which the Black Keycard inside the Koschei Complex was only dropping in used condition and not pristine/unused
- Fixed an issue in which killing the Vulture boss first would cause the doors to the stairwell will not unlock upon killing the Rusher in Koschei Complex
- Added a callout for indicate when the Rhinoceros boss is regenerating health