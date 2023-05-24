MW2 and Warzone 2 May 24 update: Ranked Play restrictions, SR adjustments, more

Infinity Ward released a small Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2 update that addresses bug fixes in every game mode and makes a few adjustments to the battle royale Ranked Play experience.

Warzone 2 Ranked Play entered beta at the start of Season 3 Reloaded. The developers opted to release the mode in a test state so they could tinker with features before releasing a fully polished product.

On the other hand, Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play skipped a beta period because the developers already had a good idea of what should and shouldn’t be restricted based on previous iterations.

Ironing out the perfect ruleset takes time. With that in mind, Treyarch has already made a few adjustments to Warzone 2 Ranked Play and announced a few more as part of the May 24 update.

Warzone 2 Ranked Play thermal optic restriction and SR adjustment

Treyarch confirmed the speculation by announcing a ban for thermal optics in Warzone 2 Ranked Play.

The developers elaborated: “Given their unintended interaction with Cold-Blooded, the WZ Ranked Play team observed these attachments had too significant an impact on competitive play, especially late game, and have restricted them while we investigate further.”

Warzone 2 Ranked Play users will also earn more Skill Rating for early placement milestones.

The WZ Ranked team claimed: “This adjustment will help Placement Milestone SR feel more rewarding throughout the match without diminishing the personal and team play required to earn the highest amount of SR earned from top placements.”

Here is the updated Placement SR.

Top 40: 10

10 Top 30: 20

20 Top 20: 30

30 Top 10: 40

40 Top 5: 50

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 May 24 update

Here are the full patch notes for the May 24 update.

Global

Adjusted pick up weapon prompt to no longer overlap with the killfeed

BUG FIXES

Fixed tracking for Cronen Squall Mastery Challenges

Fixed an issue where splashes for some GS Magna unlocks was not displaying

Fixed an issue where pressing back or “esc” when in the Store tab would not take the Player back to Weapon Select in the Loadout menu

Addressed some issues with navigation and flow of the Battle Pass

Fixed an issue where Ranked Play wins were not tracking correctly on Gun Screens

Fixed some issues where the tool tip message would not disappear correctly

Fixed the Throwing Star icon to display correctly in the killfeed

Fixed an issue where the locked icon was not correctly displaying in Drop Zone

Fixed a visibility issue with the bomb icon in Search and Destroy

Multiplayer

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing Players username and level to overlap on the scoreboard in Ground War

Fixed an invalid bomb pickup location in Cyber Attack on Skerries that could cause a crash for some Players.

Fixed an issue where some Players could not leave a Private Match of CDL Hardpoint

Fixed an issue that caused Zombie Players in Infected to be able to cut their chutes and attack human Players from the air

Added several adjustments to improve enemy combatant behavior (especially arrival via helicopter) in Invasion on Rohan Oilfields

Fixed an issue where “CDL Rules in Effect” splash was appearing while matchmaking for Faceoff

SPECIAL OPS

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Players were unable to load into Cooperative missions after acquiring a Secure Backpack in DMZ

Warzone 2

Killstreaks Restricted Cluster Mines Bomb Drones

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that allowed players to obtain rocks when a new Gulag round occurred.

Fixed an issue where portions of the post match flow could play out of order

Fixed an issue which sometimes caused the Warzone Ranked Trios description to loop

DMZ

Bug Fixes