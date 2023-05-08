Warzone 2 players demand nerf for “insane” melee strength

Warzone 2 players are growing tired of getting taken down by enemies using fists instead of weapons.

Season 3 Reloaded marks the introduction of Warzone 2 ranked play. Teams of three will need to climb through seven divisions before ultimately attempting to secure a top 250 spot. Trios earn skill ratings through match placement, kills, and assists.

Users earn rewards based on how high they reach during a season. With so much on the line, every team will try to find any advantage they can. One of the best times to rack up kills to earn a skill rating is when everyone first lands.

Typically it would be foolish to bring fists to a gunfight, but that isn’t the case in Warzone 2. Instead of rushing to loot weapons upon landing, players are earning easy eliminations through melee.

Warzone 2 players fed up with overpowered melee strength

Warzone 2 streamer TCaptainX urged the developers to: “look into how melee has a ‘glue’ like effect to enemies.”

The streamer shared a video, and it appears that his operator locked onto an enemy while using melee. TCaptainX elaborated: “I shouldn’t be able to melee an enemy while they’re running away at a full sprint. The lunch strength of melee, in general, promotes melee over shooting in close quarters.”

Other community members agreed.

Warzone 2 pro NYSL Aydan responded: “This is insane. Needs to be nerfed for sure.”

CoD leaker TheGhostOfHope claimed: “It’s a feature, not a bug. They nerfed this in WZ1 a long, long time ago. You can see and understand why it’s still in WZ2.”

Hopefully, the tactic doesn’t become too much of an issue in ranked matches.