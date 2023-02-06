Warzone 2 leak reveals long awaited Plunder game mode

A Warzone 2 leak showcased footage of gameplay elements from Plunder, sparking rumors of a potential return.

In early January, a video showcasing map icons previously used in Plunder made its rounds on social media. The fan-favorite game mode originated in Warzone 1 and provided a unique spin on the usual battle royale formula.

Instead of fighting to be the last team standing, players competed in a race to earn $2 million first by killing enemies, looting crates, and completing contracts. Plunder played similarly to Warzone 2’s new DMZ mode, allowing players to roam the map without the confines of a closing circle.

Community members have been begging for the fan-favorite game mode to return ever since the developers controversially removed it during WZ1 Season 4 Reloaded.

Warzone 2 leak showcases Plunder gameplay

Activision Blizzard Plunder grew to become a beloved game mode in Warzone 1.

On February 6, CoD leaker CODSploitzimgs shared a video of an operator standing somewhere on Al Mazrah. In the bottom left of the screen, there is a money indicator that looks very close to what we saw in Plunder.

Community members pleaded with the developers to finally add back the game mode.

One player responded, “I hope that means Plunder releases in Season 2 Reloaded or Season 3 at least.”

A second user added, “please say Plunder will release in Season 2.”

Warzone 2’s second season begins on February 15. Infinity Ward gave a brief look at what’s coming, including a new Resurgence map, 1v1 Gulag, and an overhaul to the game’s looting system.

On February 8, the full season 2 announcement blog reveals everything coming to the battle royale sequel in the upcoming season.

While fans will be on the edge of their seats in anticipation of a Plunder announcement, fans of the game mode should consider trying DMZ. The looter-shooter provides a refreshing change of pace, similar to what Plunder originally achieved.