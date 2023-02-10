Warzone 2 guru unveils “ridiculously broken” secondary that outperforms Akimbo X13 Pistols

Warzone 2 YouTube and statistician IceManIsaac has outlined his build of the Basilisk secondary, claiming it outperforms the meta Akimbo X13s in the battle royale sequel.

With the Overkill perk naturally a popular choice in Warzone 2, there’s some debate over the extent to which players need to rely on secondaries.

Regardless, we’ve seen the X13 Akimbo pistols explode in popularity across Season One, with players realizing their high fire rate makes them lethal up close, even if the gimmick struggles to compete in anything other than close-quarters combat.

However, according to IceManIsaac, one alternative secondary actually outperforms the X13 auto to the point of being “ridiculously broken” in Warzone 2.0.

IceManIsaac claims Basilisk is “even better” than X13 Auto

In a February 9 video, the content creator claimed the Basilisk secondary is “more broken” and he actually chose to reveal his specific build shortly ahead of Season Two in the hope they’re nerfed by Raven.

“In case you didn’t know, the Basilisk, or the Magnum, has a Snakeshot round [option],” he explained. “You can rock it in a single hand… this is one of the most broken things I’ve ever seen.”

Comparing it to the meta X13 autos, the Basilisk betters or matches its TTK up to 8m. In short, it’s the best secondary for exceptionally close-range gunfights – like clearing houses or small buildings. His full build is detailed below:

Laser: REVO-LSD 7MW

REVO-LSD 7MW Trigger Action: Bryson HTA

Bryson HTA Ammunition: .500 Snakeshot

.500 Snakeshot Loader: S40 Rapid Loader

S40 Rapid Loader Rear Grip: S0 R0-99 Grip

Another major bonus of the Basilisk is its movement speed and ability to ADS, both of which are tangible advantages over the X13s.

Because it is solely suited to close-range, players will need a primary that is unmatched at medium or longer ranges – like the RPK.

We do expect serious meta shifts when Season Two drops, so drop in and make the most of it ahead of February 15.