Warzone 2 expert reveals “insane” X13 auto pistol build

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor has unveiled an “insane” X13 auto pistol build, stating that this sidearm setup saved him multiple times against numerous opponents.

It has now been a month and a half since Warzone 2.0 dropped, but the meta stays everchanging with numerous balance changes and patch notes shaking things up. To stay informed one must go over the tier list every time the game updates.

Sidearms are naturally just a backup in case your main gun runs out of ammo in Warzone 2, oftentimes being discarded as soon as the player can find another SMG, such as a Fennec, either from a loadout, Buy Station, or from an opponent.

Article continues after ad

But some builds, mostly akimbo-oriented pistol builds, have broken that stigma. Such is the case with this “insane” X13 build that Metaphor shared through YouTube on December 19.

X13 akimbo loadout shreds in Warzone

The full customization is as follows:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

FT Steel Fire Ammunition: 9mm Overpressurized +P

9mm Overpressurized +P Magazine: 33 Round Mag

33 Round Mag Rear Grip: Akimbo X13

Akimbo X13 Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

“If you get into a room with people you can completely spray everyone down,” he said when describing the build. “These things are super fun to use, they are just gonna fail you if you’re a bit ranged away. But so do the other pistols.”

Metaphor showed clips of games where he easily won 1v2 encounters, proving just how deadly the X13 akimbo is up close. Not only that, but they also have the clip capacity to make you feel confident against multiple opponents compared to for example P890 with fewer bullets in the clip.

Article continues after ad

An assault rifle or a sniper rifle should take up the other weapon slot, such as the recently added Chimera AR, or even the throwback “Kar98K” loadout that IceManIsaac recently showcased.