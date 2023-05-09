Warzone 2 guru brings back “infamous” MP7 loadout that’s straight from Verdansk

Looking to throw it back to old school days of Warzone in Verdansk with the MP7? Well, there is a Warzone 2 class you can run that will do just that.

Over the last few weeks, the meta in Warzone 2 has undergone a few changes thanks to the devs throwing out two rounds of weapon balancing and releasing some brand-new guns to mix.

The VEL-46, otherwise known as the MP-7 has been one of those weapons that players have flocked to since the recent changes. The SMG has a rapid TTK and is easy to handle, making it a perfect secondary choice.

Though, if you wanted to throw it all the way back to the days of Verdansk, well, you can. There’s a loadout that’s perfect for hip-firing just like the MP7 used to do in the original Warzone.

Best VEL-46 loadout in Warzone 2

That’s right, YouTuber TheKoreanSavage highlighted the VEL-46 in his May 8 video, noting that he was getting some Verdansk MP7 vibes from the gun and wanted to go back to his “infamous” loadout.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What’s interesting to note about it, is that this build doesn’t really follow any of the attachments that have become part of the standard VEL-46 loadouts. There is no place for the 50-round mag or Lacerta Compensator muzzle, for example.

Instead, the Warzone 2 guru opts for the Singuard MKV muzzle, Schlager RV-B, and Hipshot L20 laser to focus on the SMG’s hip fire capabilities. There is even a spot for the vastly underused VX Pineapple underbarrel.

Muzzle : Singuard MKV

: Singuard MKV Barrel : Schlager RV-B

: Schlager RV-B Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Laser : Hipshot L20

: Hipshot L20 Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

The VEL has slipped down the pick rate charts just a touch over the last few weeks, now sitting as the 8th most-used gun according to WZRanked’s stats.

It remains to be seen if it’ll be able to topple some of the more popular SMGs, but the original Warzone vibes could help a fair bit.