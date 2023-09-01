Underrated SMG is one of Warzone 2’s best after Season 5 Reloaded buff

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has highlighted an underrated option as one of the best choices in Season 5 Reloaded after it received some buffs.

With the start of Season 5 Reloaded, the Warzone 2 devs set about making some of their biggest changes to the weapon pool in quite some time.

The incredibly dominant Cronen Squall has been nerfed yet again, nerfs to the ISO Hemlock have caused a bit of controversy within the community, and the Sakin MG has been knocked down a few pegs after its shot multipliers were all decreased in a significant manner.

Naturally, other guns were given a lift and slowly started to creep up into a position where they can shape the meta until Modern Warfare 3 releases. And that includes the Bas-P, which is now one of the best options in the battle royale.

Bas-P is “meta-shifting” after buff in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

That’s according to WhosImmortal anyway, as the Warzone guru revealed his ranking for the weapons in the game following the the latest round of buffs and nerfs.

He’s moved it up right into the top end of his “top tier” section of guns, noting its deadly TTK as a reason that the gun is “meta-shifting” now.

“It’s been a long time coming, the Bas-P has gotten a lot of buffs now, they just recently buffed the neck, torso, and limb multipliers. It’s TTK is finally to the point where it is competitive,” he said, noting it’s “decent” in close-range fights but gets better further out.

“Pretty low recoil, it’s a solid SMG for sure. One of the better options at the moment.”

The Bas-P has been on the fringes for a while, but it had previously split some Warzone gurus who questioned its all-around effectiveness.

As the new meta shakes out, it remains to be seen just where it will land, but it is looking promising for those players who want to run a new SMG.