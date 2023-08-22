Abandoned Warzone 2 SMG is the “best” again after massive Season 5 buff

One of Warzone 2’s deadliest SMGs is back on the meta radar after some buffs, seasons after it was dominating games across Al-Mazrah.

Across the original Warzone and Warzone 2, SMGs have always had a solid standing in the meta. At times, they’ve been incredibly overpowered, better than any assault rifle or battle rifle out there, and cause plenty of nightmares for enemies across different maps.

In Warzone 2’s Season 5 update, the SMG category was one of those – alongside LMGs and battle rifles – to get a bit of love from the devs. A number of them were buffed, including the already deadly VEL 46.

While the VEL and ISO 45 are still the frontrunners for anyone wanting to use an SMG, Warzone guru Metaphor believes players should also be considering a forgotten option – the Fennec 45.

Best Fennec loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5

That’s right, the Fennec – or Vector, to others – that dominated in Season 1 is now making its way back into the meta according to the YouTuber, and has a case to be the “best” choice right now.

“I do think this is a new, upcoming SMG. I do think this gun is really good right now and I do recommend using it,” Metaphor said, noting it has an “insane” fire rate.

The Fennec’s maximum damage did receive a buff in the Season 5 update, which means you don’t really have to alter your loadouts from previous seasons. So, you can keep using the Bruen Pendulum muzzle, VLK LZR 7mw Laser, and the Fennec stippled grip.

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

Ammunition: .45 Auto Hollowpoint

Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Rear Grip: Fennec stippled grip

As noted, the Fennec was ultra-dominant in the early part of Warzone 2, but it has certainly fallen off the radar. According to WZRanked stats, it clocks in as the 32nd most-used gun right now with just a 0.3% pick rate.

Obviously, that should change before long and start to tick up, but for it to reach the top spot, the ISO and VEL would probably need to be nerfed. And, well, who knows if thats going to happen.