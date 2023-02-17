Warzone 2 secret attachment make snipers a one shot kill in Season 2

One-shot headshot sniping is back in Warzone 2 after the Season 2 update, but it comes with a catch.

Warzone 2’s meta slightly shifted after the Season 2 update. The RPK and Fennec finally received nerfs, but players still believe the overpowered LMG still dominates on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Sniper rifles have yet to find a foothold in the battle royale’s meta, but the Signal 50 still received a harsh nerf.

Sniper rifles struggle to compete with other long-range options because the class no longer one-shot headshot kills. The Kar98k, HDR, and AX-50 all shined as top-tier weapons in Warzone 1, and no sniper has come close to replicating that success in the battle royale’s sequel.

Article continues after ad

Everything might change in Season 2. The patch notes didn’t explicitly mention a change, but Incendiary Ammunition makes sniper rifles one-shot headshot kills.

Snipers receive a secret buff in Warzone 2 Season 2

Activision Sniper may finally be back in the meta for Warzone 2 Season 2.

FaZe Testy discovered snipers can one-shot kill after the Season 2 update by using Incendiary Ammunition. The bullet type has a distinct disadvantage as it reduces damage range, bullet velocity, and bullet penetration, preventing the class from becoming too overpowered.

Testy also confirmed that snipers could only one hit kill within a specific range, just as it worked in Warzone 1.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Warzone 2 community members had mixed reactions to the news. YouTuber JGOD wouldn’t get his hopes up, claiming, “not sure if it’s a bug or feature, so have fun before they fix it or confirm it is working as intended.”

Article continues after ad

Call of Duty stats source Warzone Loadout responded, “If it’s a feature, it’s an interesting way to approach it. Incendiary with low bullet velocity/high bullet drop and only working within a certain range. I like the concept, but they could have said something.”

YouTuber TheTacticalBrit added, “the Victus and SP-X are the only viable ones, the MCPR should be ignored.”

Players also pointed out the LA-B as a good option, using Incdenary Ammunition.

We will provide an update once we know the exact range players can one-shot kill headshot and the best possible sniper loadout for Season 2.