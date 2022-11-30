Warzone 2 expert reveals underused battle rifle with “phenomenal TTK”

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 guru TrueGameData has unveiled a loadout for an underrated Battle Rifle that has the potential to compete with the meta ARs.

When it comes to choosing a weapon in Warzone 2, it’s the SMGs and ARs that are getting the majority of the attention.

While this is expected, their popularity often means certain other categories of weapons go under the radar, one of which being the Battle Rifles.

These guns can be a force to be reckoned with if equipped with a top-tier loadout, capable of dishing out huge amounts of damage with pinpoint accuracy.

According to TrueGameData, there’s one, in particular, that’s being slept on and it’s definitely a weapon you need to test out in one of your matches.

Activison The TAQ-V battle rifle thrives at medium range.

Best TAQ-V loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Optic: Luca Bandera Scope

Luca Bandera Scope Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 50-Round Drum

For TrueGameData, the TAQ-V Battle Rifle is one of the most powerful options on Al Mazrah and makes short work of foes at medium to long range.

Equipped with a “phenomenal TTK” and impressive damage range, it dispatches foes in milliseconds when making use of the build above.

As the gun has a full-auto and a single-fire mode, TrueGameData makes it clear that at long-range, you should be using the semi-auto feature.

This is because while shooting single bullets, the gun actually deals more damage, making it a two-shot kill to the chest.

Topic starts at 25:23

It’s worth noting that although the TAQ-V can hold its own at close quarters with full-auto, it’s recommended that you run the Weapon Specialist perk package.

This will give you access to Overkill and allow you to use either the Fennec 45 or Lachmann Sub.

With a meta SMG alongside the TAQ-V, you’ll have a meta loadout packed with versatility and raw firepower.