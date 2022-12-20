Warzone 2 expert reveals Kastov 762 loaodut with “broken” TTK speed

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Warzone 2 guru JGOD revealed a “broken” Kastov 762 loadout and explained why the AR is one of his favorite weapons.

Warzone 2’s current meta revolves around finding weapons with an easily controllable recoil and high damage profile. Sniper rifles have failed to secure a foothold in the battle royale because of their inability to one-shot kill enemies, opening the door for ARs and LMGs to steal the crown for the best long-range weapons.

According to WZRanked, The TAQ-56 is the best weapon in Warzone 2, but JGOD acknowledged the Kastov 762’s higher damage output is noticeable. The Kastov 762 boasts class-leading damage at range, and its devastating damage per second makes it a must-try weapon.

JGOD shared his favorite Kastov 762 loadout and offered different ways to customize the loadout based on playstyles.

JGOD Reveals his go-to Kastov 762 loadout for DMZ

JGOD ranked the Kastov 762 as the third-best long-range meta weapon in Warzone 2.

“This is by far one of my favorite weapons to use, and this is probably my main go-to in DMZ because its TTK is so broken fast.”

Weapons with a fast TTK are perfect for DMZ when taking out AI enemies. The developers recently nerfed AI combatants, so they deal less damage than before.

JGOD explained that the weapon’s only downside is the 40-round magazine size. He wishes the weapon could hold more bullets, which would “take it over the top.”

If you wanted to use the weapon in close-range engagements, the YouTuber suggested equipping a Cronen Mini Pro but said optics come down to personal preference.

Here is JGOD’s Kastov 762 loadout with attachment tuning included:

Muzzle : ZLR Talon 5 (+0.09 Weight, -0.32 Length)

: ZLR Talon 5 (+0.09 Weight, -0.32 Length) Barrel : KAS-10 584mm Barrel (+0.21 Weight, -0.13 Length)

: KAS-10 584mm Barrel (+0.21 Weight, -0.13 Length) Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.57 Weight, +0.00 Length)

: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.57 Weight, +0.00 Length) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (-1.65 Weight, +1.80 Length)

Aim OP-V4 (-1.65 Weight, +1.80 Length) Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Whether in DMZ or Warzone 2, give this “broken” Kastov 762 loadout a try for yourself and reap the rewards.