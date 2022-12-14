Warzone 2 expert’s SP-X 80 loadout brings iconic Kar98K to Al Mazrah

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 guru IceManIsaac has unveiled an SP-X 80 loadout that recreates the iconic and powerful Kar98k from the original game, bringing it to Al Mazrah.

Picking out a meta sniper in Warzone 2 can be a tough task as some players prefer rifles that are packed with raw fire firepower, whereas others want a long-range gun with plenty of mobility and quick ADS times.

Although this all comes down to preference, the lack of one-shot kills to the head in Warzone 2 means there’s less of a reason to kit out snipers purely for damage.

As a result, IceManIsaac has taken the already strong SP-X 80 and attempted to recreate the iconic Kar98k from the original Warzone.

Equipped with lethal damage and an impressive level of maneuverability, this hard-carry sniper loadout is well-worth taking into Al Mazrah.

Activison The SP-X 80 has incredible mobility and deals lethal damage.

Best SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Stock: Max DMR Precision

Max DMR Precision Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

For IceManIsaac, this SP-X 80 setup has allowed him to fall in “love” with sniping again in Warzone 2, and it’s no surprise given how strong it is on Al Mazrah.

Instead of kitting out the weapon for raw power, the WZ2 expert has created a sniper loadout that snaps onto foes with an unbelievable ADS time.

This makes it perfect for picking off opponents at medium range and IceManIsaac even compared the loadout to the Kar98k from the original Warzone.

Claiming the SP-X 80 is his “favorite” weapon in the current meta, this setup caters to aggressive players who always want to stay on the front foot.

While this gun will require two shots on an opponent to take them down, it’s easy to land consecutive bullets thanks to its brilliant mobility.

We recommend running Weapon Specialist for the Overkill perk, that way you can wield a sniper support secondary. The Minibak and the Fennec 45 are both solid meta choices.

So, don’t hesitate to test out this setup in your matches, it has the potential to takeover matches in the hands of a sharpshooter.