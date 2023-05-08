Warzone 2 expert reveals fastest-killing battle rifle loadout for Ashika Island

FaZe Booya revealed the new fastest killing weapon in Warzone 2 after the Season 3 update.

The Season 3 weapon buffs and nerfs slightly shook up Warzone 2’s meta. The Lachmann 762 saw its movement speed increased, bringing the underrated battle rifle in line with other long-range meta options.

Dishing out damage has never been an issue for the Lachman-762, but improved movement speed finally makes choosing it worthwhile. Players can shred through enemies in just 809ms out to 81 meters, which stands toe-to-toe with other meta rifles.

According to WZ Ranked, the Lachmann-762 ranks 24th in weapon pick rate, but FaZe Booya explained why more players should give it a chance.

What is the fastest killing weapon in Warzone 2?

WZStatsGG claimed that the Lachmann-762 boasts the fastest TTK in Warzone when used in full auto motes. The Battle Rifle can down up to six players with the 30-round magazine and up to 10 enemies with the 50-round magazine,

FaZe Booya decided to see for himself what all of the hype was about. Using the battle rifle, the YouTuber took down 21 enemies in a victory on Ashika Island.

An extremely fast TTK doesn’t come without a tradeoff. Changing the Lachman-762 to fully automatic greatly increases its recoil. So although the battle rifle’s fast TTK extends all the way out to 81 meters, it will really only be effective in short to mid-range engagements.

Best Lachmann-762 Warzone 2 loaodut

Here is FaZe Booya’s go-to Lachmann-762 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Lockshot K85 (+0.80, +0.35)

Lockshot K85 (+0.80, +0.35) Barrel: LM Aurora 90 barrel (+0.50, -0.14)

LM Aurora 90 barrel (+0.50, -0.14) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.27, -26.32)

FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.27, -26.32) Stock: Lachmann S9 Factory (-1.29, -2.25)

Lachmann S9 Factory (-1.29, -2.25) Magazine: 30 Round Mag

The YouTuber doesn’t believe players need a 50-round magazine, as 30 bullets are more than enough for any squad size.

Try this loadout if you need a new short to medium-range weapon.