Warzone 2 expert claims underused SMG is “overpowered” at close-range

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has unveiled an “overpowered” loadout for an underrated SMG that has the potential to compete with the meta Fennec 45.

While Warzone 2 is still in its early stages, a select set of weapons have already secured their spot as part of the Season 1 meta.

This is certainly true for SMGs, with the Fennec 45 and Lachmann Sub rising up as the most dominant choices.

Despite this, their popularity has led a lot of the community to overlook other powerful options that have the potential to dominate Al Mazrah.

Well, Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has highlighted an underused SMG that they think is “insane” at close quarters and is capable of “outgunning” any opponent.

Activision The Vaznev-9k thrives at close quarters in Warzone 2.

Best Vaznev-9k loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock : Markeev R7 Stock

: Markeev R7 Stock Rear Grip: True Tac Grip

True Tac Grip Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

For Metaphor, the Vaznev-9k is being slept on in Warzone 2 and with the loadout above, it feels “overpowered” for racking up kills on Al Mazrah.

With a lethal TTK and a huge amount of mobility, the Vaznev is an extremely versatile SMG that can deal with an entire squad thanks to the 45-Round Mag.

While Metaphor does concede that the Vaznev may come up short in a 1v1 versus a Fennec 45 user, it will always be more powerful than the meta option in extended gunfights involving more than one foe.

Not only that, Metaphor believes the Vaznev is more “reliable” than the Fennec overall and even has a better reload, so it’s well worth testing this out if you’re looking for a new SMG.

Although the Vaznev is still being used by some Warzone 2 players, it only has a 1.2% pick rate overall according to WZRanked.

This puts it in the middle of the pack in terms of popularity and with how much potential this weapon has, it definitely deserves some more attention.

So, don’t wait for the rest of the community to catch on, use the Vaznev now and get a step ahead of the crowd.