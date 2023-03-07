Warzone 2 bug makes it impossible to use blueprints

Warzone 2 players have been plagued by a new bug that makes it impossible to use custom blueprints and hard-earned attachments.

Season Two of Warzone 2 brought a huge amount of new content to the battle royale combined with balance changes, bug fixes, and other quality-of-life adjustments.

But with new content come new problems and through the second season of Warzone 2, players have continually run into new bugs and glitches that were not present in the previous season.

A player reported to the CoD Warzone Reddit that their own blueprint got locked and lost access to their own attachments.

Warzone 2 bug locks access to the user’s own weapon builds

Other players in the thread reported similar issues.

“Did this for me for one of my Mp5 classes. I have every gun max level but it locks my custom blueprint and says I need to level the Lachman 556,” said one.

“My mp5 is locked too saying I need to get LACHMAN to level 18 which I already have it at max level. It’s just a bug,” added another.

Other players used this post to take a lighthearted stab at the developers of the game.

“They’re gonna use it for their next blueprint and make you pay for it to get it back,” joked one. While others yet were less than amused with the state of the game.

“This happened to a few of mine too, just another bug for the long list.”

With the frequency of this bug being reported hopefully the developers resolve the issue with a patch or a hotfix.