Warzone 2 players blame MW3 for “lazy” M13C attachments

Warzone 2 Season 5 launched with new content for players to get stuck into, including the M13C, but players aren’t happy with how the gun was integrated into the game.

The M13C, a higher damage variant of the M13B, can be earned by participating in the Warzone 2 Modern Warfare 3 reveal event and assisting in killing five commanders.

Once earned Warzone 2 players can follow the same routine to level up the gun as their other weapons. But players noticed something about the gun that they weren’t happy about.

Warzone 2 players hit out a “lazy devs” pushing MW3

One Redditor complained about the new M13C, which was inspired by the Modern Warfare (2019) MC13, claiming that they “didn’t even bother to give us back the Tempus Cyclone barrel from the previous game.”

They felt that this was due to a lack of developer care and that it signals towards them “pushing the new game down our throats and getting pre-orders in.”

Other players echoed their disappointment at the gun’s attachments, “I do like the gun, but they really should’ve added that integral suppressor to it, or just something new like new blackout ammo.”

But the overall sentiment on the gun’s release wasn’t wholly negative. Some players really enjoyed the gun and reminded the original poster that “this isn’t even our mid-season gun, it’s a freebie for the reveal event.”

Not only that, but players were pleased with the performance of the gun itself, “I have such good build on this gun, its insane, best gun so far for me.”

Modern Warfare 3 is just around the corner, leading some players to feel like Warzone 2 is getting pushed to the side, but others claim to be really enjoying the state of the battle royale with Warzone being “pretty great lately.”