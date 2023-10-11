Warzone players worried battle royale is “ruined” until MW3

Warzone players have claimed that the battle royale is “ruined” until Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 releases, and it’s all thanks to the Lockwood 300 and Doom Super Shotgun.

Across both Warzone and Warzone 2, fans of the Call of Duty battle royale have had to deal with their fair share of overpowered weapons. No one is forgetting the DMR or Mac-10 metas from Verdansk in a hurry.

These broken weapons typically pop up at the start of a new season whenever the devs roll out some buffs and nerfs. They could happen due to a bug with an attachment or because the weapon had been buffed just a tad too much.

It’s happened again in Season 6 with the Lockwood 300 shotgun. While the close-range monster has been banned from Ranked play, it’s still running wild in casual games, much to the annoyance of many players.

Warzone players quitting over Lockwood 300 shotgun until Modern Warfare 3

The shotgun – which the Doom bundle version of has been labeled as “pay to win” – has now prompted many players to turn their back on the battle royale and do something else. Well, at least until MW3 releases.

“Solos is ruined,” said one Redditor, who also showed off a clip of them being gunned down by the shotgun at a range typically reserved for other weapon types. “December can’t come soon enough,” agreed another player. “I refuse to play WZ until that s*it is nerfed or removed,” another added.

Another player urged Warzone fans to “play a different game” until Modern Warfare 3 releases in the hopes that collective action would prompt change.

Some players have claimed that it might just be a wasted effort, seeing as the shotgun will be around in Modern Warfare 3, and even if it’s nerfed, something else will likely take its place.

It remains to be seen if the devs will make a change before then. However, its clear that players want something to change.