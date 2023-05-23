Warzone 2 AR dominates like a SMG with rapid TTK that hasn’t been nerfed

There’s an assault rifle in Warzone 2 that actually operates better as an SMG and, despite its lightning-quick TTK, has yet to be significantly nerfed at any point.

Between the original Warzone and Warzone 2, players have found a handful of weapons that are better suited to acting like a different weapon type entirely.

There have been pistols that are akin to SMGs, assault rifles more suited to being a sniper, and plenty of others. They’re the type of weapons that are music to the ears of the more experimental battle royale players amongst us.

Article continues after ad

If you fall under that label, well, there’s an assault rifle in Warzone 2 that you might want to stop overlooking as it has a TTK to match the best SMGs around and keeps avoiding nerfs in the weapon balancing updates.

Best Kastov-74U loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

That’s right, it’s the Kastov-74U, which was highlighted by Warzone 2 stats guru WhosImmortal in his May 22 video.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“The Kastov-74U has been a top-tier, absolute meta close-range option since day one of Warzone 2 and it hasn’t been nerfed,” he said. “This thing, for a rifle, is so good between 0-30 meters, it just fries.”

Article continues after ad

His build is focused on turning the AR into an SMG, fully embracing its speed and power. It also helps that the TTK remains as strong as other rifles, which means it is stronger than other popular SMGs too. That makes the Kastov a deadly all-around choice that can compete with the best weapons in the game.

Barrel: BR209 Barrel

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

Magazine: 45-round mag

Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

As the YouTuber notes, the Kastov has been a popular pick at times, but it has fallen off the radar a little bit recently. As per WZRanked stats, it only has a 0.6% pick rate right now, making it the 28th most-used gun in the battle royale.

Article continues after ad

Given that it’s not been nerfed, and remains in a position where it is unlikely to take a hit anyway, it’s worth embracing the AR-turned-SMG in your loadouts. It’s in a perfect and powerful sweet spot.