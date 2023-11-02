Warzone players split on “best” AR after massive nerfs to fan-favorites

Warzone players are split on the “best” assault rifle in the battle royale following a number of recent changes to the meta, but they’ve got a few standout options.

Even though the Call of Duty community is looking forward to Modern Warfare 3 and everything that will have to offer, there have still been a fair few changes to Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

The CoD battle royale has seen its meta change a fair bit following the changes, with the likes of the powerful Lockwood 300 shotgun and TR-76 Geist rifle undergoing some serious nerfs.

A few SMGs and other ARs have started to climb up the rankings as a result of those changes, but when it comes to the latter, players are split on what they one they think is the most dominant in the game.

Warzone players split on “best” AR to end Season 6

For some players, the Kastov 545 is their preferred option, however, they have complaints about its range. “It needs range buffing attachments,” stated one player, who also suggested that the M4 is a “solid middle ground choice” now.

Others, though, prefer the Tempus Razorback and STB 556. “STB 556 with 20′ brun barrel, 42 mag, v4 aim op, FTAC grip, komodo muzzle. Thank me later, TTK is crazy, no recoil,” said Redditor LowKickMT, adding it’s the “best” AR they’ve used in a while.

“Crazy no one is recommending the Tempus Razer. Better TTK than the K762 and get easier recoil to manage with the Proto Grip and stack vertical recoil muzzle,” added another.

Some Warzone experts have even gone back to the ISO Hemlock after its buff while another, Metaphor, suggested that the Lachmann 556 is now “overbuffed” due to everything else being nerfed.

As per WZRanked stats, the Kastov 762 remains the go-to option for most, however, that’ll all change when MW3 takes over and Warzone goes through yet another update. So, whatever you’re rocking now, enjoy it, and savor it.