Viral Modern Warfare 2 clip shows how absurdly powerful rotational aim assist is

Modern Warfare 2’s aim assist reignited tensions between console and PC players, and a viral video put the feature’s power on full display.

Aim Assist is a gameplay mechanic for console shooters that aims to level the playing field between controller and keyboard users. The feature provides a small amount of guidance toward an enemy, making it easier for console players to snap their crosshairs on a target.

Some players believe aim assist is too powerful in Modern Warfare 2. OpTic Dashy claimed nerfing aim assist could improve CoD forever, and Scump argued — “they took to out so much of the skill in aiming.”

Rotational aim assist builds upon aim assist and lends even more of a helping hand to console players. The feature first appeared in Modern Warfare 2019, and Infinity Ward controversially brought it back for MW2.

Activision Modern Warfare 2’s rotational aim assist sparked controversy in the CoD community.

Is rotational aim assist overpowered?

So what is rotational aim assist? Players are pre-conditioned to aim with the right stick while using a controller. However, for rotational aim assist, only using the left stick or slightly touching the right stick makes the game do all the leg work for you.

Reddit user Bduckets recorded a video of his hands on a controller and aiming down sights at the same time. Without touching the right stick, rotational aim assist locked his crosshairs onto enemies just by slightly pushing the left stick.

One player responded, “it would be nice if we could have controller-only and mouse and keyboard-only lobbies.”

Since 2019, every CoD has featured cross-platform functionality. Its introduction did wonders for uniting the player base, but it failed to accurately take into account aim assist.

A second user added, “the two inputs are completely different from each other, and they’re impossible to balance. Certain areas controllers are at an advantage and disadvantage and vice versa.”

Separate lobbies for different inputs solve the aim assist balance issue, but it defeats the purpose of having cross-play. There seems to be no end in sight for this debate unless a developer somehow manages to crack the code.