Vikkstar reveals best Bruen loadout in Warzone Season 4

If you’re chasing Warzone world records, there are few better players to look to than Vikram ‘VIkkstar’ Singh Barn as he reveals the best Bruen Mk9 LMG loadout for Season 4.

The Bruen is seeing a huge boost in popularity during Warzone Season 4, as top streamers, pros and regular players alike are beginning to realize that the weapon is essentially an assault rifle with boosted damage and range – making it a battle royale necessity.

Advertisement

If you’re unfamiliar with the weapon, however, you might not know the best attachments to use or what to pair it with to really get the most out of it – but worry not, as we’ve got you covered.

If you’re not particularly enamored with our recommended Bruen Mk9 loadouts for Warzone or multiplayer, then Vikkstar might be one of the best players to look to, as a current world record holder for kills in Squads.

Advertisement

Vikkstar's Bruen Mk9 Warzone loadout

In a new video, in which the UK YouTuber drops 33 kills, with his team combining for a flat 100, Vikk reveals just how insane the gun can be when used properly.

As with most Warzone loadouts, you want to make sure you’ve got a suppressor and extra ammunition on deck, and this Bruen class is no different. Vikkstar uses:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8”

XRK Summit 26.8” Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yvM_EWcIv5A

He also makes sure to keep an MP5 in his back pocket at all times so he can pull it out during those intense, close-quarters gunfights, as well as giving him a little movement speed boost during the final, moving circles.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a top MP5 class, you can check out NICKMERCS’ “overpowered” loadout that is earning him wins at an unprecedented rate, or check out our complete guide on the best Warzone classes spanning all different weapons and playstyles.

It's also worth keeping tabs on how to unlock the Bruen, as it's not one you can just pick out of the LMG slot. While it can be purchased from the in-game store, you could also get three kills when an enemy is near smoke with an LMG across 15 different matches. Be sure to have a look at our guide for unlocking the gun to get it done as quickly and easily as possible.