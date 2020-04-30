Call of Duty: Warzone world records for most kills

The release of Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode, Warzone, has already led to many impressive high-kill gameplays. Here are the current world records for most kills in a game.

The sequel to Call of Duty’s first battle royale has finally arrived and fans of the first-person shooter have been battling to set new records on Warzone.

Although the new mode was only released on March 10, some hardcore players have already managed to achieve a massive number of kills in their matches.

Warzone, which is currently in its beta stage, has Solos, Trios and Squads modes but is yet to release Duos. Squads was only released on April 8, so there aren't any major records apart from basic squads vs squads.

Warzone Trios World Record

The current world record for the highest total kills in Trios has been set by a group of competitive Call of Duty veterans. Preston 'Priestahh' Greiner of the Atlanta FaZe, Bryan 'Apathy' Zhelyazkov of the Seattle Surge, and Charlie 'MuTeX' Saouma established a new Trios record of 92 kills on April 29, 2020.

Priestahh led the lobby with 36 kills, while Apathy followed close behind, adding 30 of his own. MuTeX rounded out the incredible effort with 26 individual kills to set the world record.

WORLD TRIO RECORD, 92 kills total❌ pic.twitter.com/zLjlYsgUSq — Surge Apathy (@Apathy_BZ) April 30, 2020

Warzone Solo vs Trios World Record

The current record for the highest individual kills in a Trios match of Warzone belongs to Mixer streamer, GaGOD, who managed to set a new record on March 13.

GaGOD’s shocked many Warzone fans after revealing that he had dropped 38 individual kills while playing with his squad, setting the bar incredibly high to kick things off. The match was streamed on Mixer.

Warzone Solo vs Quads World Record

While racking up individual kills in Warzone's squads playlist can prove to be a challenge for even the best battle royale players, fukluvey managed to rack up a jaw-dropping 48 kills in Verdansk.

The battle royale player set the bar quite high for those who also plan to attempt the record for most individual kills vs Squads, after wiping out just under a third of the lobby in a single match.

NEW PR! Think its highest kill holder someones ever gotten. Should've had 51 kills im tight! pic.twitter.com/0W7xuRY567 — Borat (@fukluvey) April 23, 2020

Warzone Duos World Record

As for Duos, two-thirds of the Trios world record holders set a new kill record for on March 19 with a total of 55 in a single game. Lymax picked up 24 eliminations while micka found 31 of his own.

Warzone’s kill records are expected to be considerably higher than some of the previous records set in Blackout, as the Gulag respawn system can give players a second chance and allows them more opportunities to pick up kills.

Warzone Quads World Record

One of the most competitive records on the list was recently crushed by Bartonologist, Kekoa, RussDaddy, and BryanTheJet, who raised the bar even higher with an incredible 108 kill gameplay in the Quads playlist. The four-man squad wiped out over two-thirds of the lobby during their dominant performance and their full run can be seen below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1c5Wf5tpPyQ

Record Holder Kills Date Solos HusKerrs 37 April 11, 2020 Trios Priestahh, Apathy, MuteX 92 April 29, 2020 Quads Kekoa, Bartonologist, RussDaddy, BryanTheJet 108 April 19, 2020 Solo vs Trios GaGOD 38 March 13, 2020 Solo vs Quads Fukluvey 48 April 13, 2020 Duos vs Trios Lymax, micka 55 March 19, 2020

If you know of any other Warzone world record or believe that our current records are incorrect, please let us know by contacting @DexertoINTEL on Twitter.

Article last updated on April 30 at 7 AM PST.