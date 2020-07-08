NICKMERCS teams up with Activision for $100k Warzone tournament

Activision Blizzard has partnered with popular Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff to help bolster his MFAM Gauntlet Warzone tournament, doubling the prize pool to $100,000.

Nick’s MFAM Gauntlet is a monthly tournament held on Modern Warfare battle royale spin-off Warzone, bringing together some of the world’s top streamers and pro players to compete for cash prizes.

Now, starting from July, the tournament is only going to get even bigger and better, with more on the line for everyone involved.

The first MFAM Gauntlet took place in April and has become increasingly popular as players seek to show their worth and line their pockets too.

Some of the biggest names across the Call of Duty community and further have been getting involved, and now the tournaments are about to become even more prestigious.

As first reported by ESPN Esports, it has been announced that Activision Blizzard will be offering Nick more support in hosting his tournaments and changing it up slightly too.

While the MFAM Gauntlet is usually a monthly tournament, the next iteration is going to be a four-week series, with qualifiers and a main event each week, with matches held in all different modes including duos, trios, and quads.

Advertisement

Week 1 of the series will begin with a qualifier at 3pm ET (12pm PT / 8pm BST) on Monday, July 13. The main event will take place at 4pm ET (1pm PT / 9pm BST) on July 15, and will be broadcast on the official MFAM Gauntlet Twitch page. A preshow called ‘The Armory’ will also be added to the MFAM Gauntlet, though we have no further details on this yet.

It’s fair to say that while Fortnite helped NICKMERCS grow, he might find even more success in Warzone – especially when he’s got the publisher and developers on side.