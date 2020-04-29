How to unlock new MK9 Bruen LMG in Modern Warfare + attachments list

The April 28 update in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s third season has brought a new LMG into the fold, the MK9 Bruen—which bears striking similarities to the classic M249 SAW from earlier titles.

As Season 3 continues to roll on in Modern Warfare, so does the influx of new content, the latest one being the MK9 Bruen Light Machine Gun, added via the massive April 28 update.

Like most LMGs, this addition has to principal strengths: “high accuracy and reliable damage.” But, with some interesting choices for attachments and a unique blueprint named “the Glitch,” the hefty machine gun has some room for versatility.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYdxCg52YKg

Advertisement

Most notably, while most LMGs are lumbering beasts, the Bruen has the flexibility to become a juggernaut of an assault rifle. This is accomplished by running its 60-round mags as your ammunition attachment, which are also featured in the Glitch blueprint and make the gun much more mobile in-combat—as seen above, with YouTuber ‘Simp’ running the Glitch all the way to a Nuke killstreak.

Here’s everything you need to know about the newest weapon in MW, including how you unlock it and the variety of its attachments.

How to unlock MK9 Bruen LMG

There are two ways to unlock the Bruen: either by completing an in-game challenge or by simply purchasing it from the Modern Warfare store.

Advertisement

For those wanting to jump into it, you can just buy the Encryption bundle—which grants you the Glitch blueprint of the Bruen to play around with in multiplayer and Warzone.

For those that are more economically prudent or eager for a new challenge, you can complete the Bruen’s in-game challenge: get three kills when an enemy is near smoke with an LMG across 15 different matches.

Read more: Modern Warfare April 28 update patch notes

This is a particularly unique challenge, especially when compared with the VLK Rogue Shotgun, the weapon Infinity Ward added in Season 2 (seven kills using a gun with five attachments across 15 matches). But players should be able to simply equip a smoke grenade, thermal scope LMG loadout, and jump into multiplayer until they’ve hit their tally.

MK9 Bruen LMG attachments

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DsYpfqhMEpE

Advertisement

As aforementioned, the Bruen is a versatile LMG with a wide assortment of attachments. They are split across nine categories, and each is demonstrated by YouTuber ‘TheGibblesTribute’ in the video above.

MUZZLE:

Flash Guard

Breacher Device

Muzzle Brake

Lightweight Suppressor

Tactical Suppressor

Compensator

Monolithic Suppressor

BARREL:

XRK Horizon 23.0”

XRK Summit 26.8”

Bruen 18.0” Para

LASER:

1mW Laser

5mW Laser

Tac Laser

OPTIC:

G.I. Mini Reflex

Corp Combat Holo Sight

Aim-Op Reflex Sight

Viper Reflex Sight

VLK 3.0x Optic

APX5 Holographic Sight

Operator Reflex Sight

Solozero NVG Enhanced

Integral Hybrid

Scout Combat Optic

Solozero Optics Mini Reflex

Sniper Scope

4.0x Flip Hybrid

Merc Thermal Optic

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

PBX Holo 7 Sight

Canted Hybrid

Monocle Reflex Sight

STOCK:

FORGE TAC Stalker

FORGE TAC Ultralight

FSS Close Quarters Stock

No Stock

Skeleton Stock

PERK:

Heavy Hitter

Recon

FMJ

Sleight of Hand

Frangible - Wounding

Fast Melee

Mo’ Money

Fully Loaded

Frangible - Disabling

REAR GRIP:

Granulated Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape

Rubberized Grip Tape

AMMUNITION:

200 Round Belt

60 Round Mags

UNDERBARREL:

Commando Foregrip

Merc Foregrip

Bipod

Tactical Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip

Operator Foregrip

It remains to be seen just how meta this gun will become, but it’s a heavy hitter with interesting adaptability.

For full details about everything else that came via this patch, make sure to check out the Modern Warfare & Warzone April 28 patch notes.