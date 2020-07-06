NICKMERCS unveils his “overpowered” MP5 Warzone class for Season 4

Popular Call of Duty Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has showcased his “overpowered” MP5 loadout for Warzone — and it’s a must-have weapon to keep in your arsenal.

Warzone has been generally dominated by Assault Rifles during its opening months, with the M4A1 and Grau 5.56 taking the majority of the spotlight.

Although, following Infinity Ward’s June 29 patch, players have been seeking alternative weapons to dominate inside Verdansk, with FaZe Clan’s superstar streamer opting for the M13 as a viable replacement.

While ARs are great for the large majority of gunfights, there comes a time in most games where close-quarters proficiency is paramount. Enter the MP5.

Best MP5 loadout for Warzone

NICKMERCS' MP5 class is all about precision. For what his rig for the MP5 sacrifices in both Mobility and Control, it gains in Accuracy, Range and Fire Rate.

Combine the performance benefits with the extended magazine and faster reload times, and you’ll be frying enemies up close in no time with Kolcheff’s go-to MP5. Below is a summary of his loadout.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Perk: Sleight of Hand

If Nick’s impressive Warzone resume wasn’t enough to back up his claims of an “overpowered” MP5 loadout, he went on to bag a Warzone Victory while casually posting a 21-kill game.

Nick combined the MP5 with the M4A1 during his gameplay, which has stood the test of time throughout the numerous patches that have been released following Warzone’s launch back in March.

Of course, you’ll need to run Overkill in your second perk slot to run both weapons, meaning you have to sacrifice Ghost, but the rest of the perks are completely up to you. Check out our comprehensive perk guide to work out which setup is best suited to your playstyle.