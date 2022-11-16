What is Unhinged in Warzone 2.0? WZ2 new game mode, playlist explained

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 introduces a new playlist called Unhinged and if you’re wondering how it works, you’ve come to the right place.

Activision has shaken things up with a massive update for Warzone 2, Season 1, with the patch notes revealing a number of weapon buffs and nerfs already.

The new Al Mazrah map has opened its doors with a number of playlists available for players, including Solos, Duos, Quads, and Third Person. Interestingly, though, there’s a fifth one that has been thrown into the mix, called Unhinged.

For those looking to shoot their shot in the new Warzone 2 game mode, you’re going to need to know how it works.

So, let’s dive into the details.

What is Warzone 2’s Unhinged playlist?

Activision Blizzard Warzone 2 has added a new playlist and many will be wondering how it works.

Unhinged is a new Warzone playlist, added in the Warzone 2.0, Season 1 update on November 16.

There is a max of 150 players allowed at any one time, with Assimilation, and up to six players per squad.

The official blog post says: “Break the squad limit boundaries by using Assimilation to grow your squad up to 6 players! Alliances are fragile in this game mode and you may find yourself outnumbered at any point.”

