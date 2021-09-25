Underrated Warzone LMG is dominating Verdansk’s K/D leaderboards

Warzone players are constantly switching up the weapons they are using to find the best one in the current meta. While many ARs tend to dominate the game, there’s a new top dog that is at the top of the K/D charts and it’s the MG 82.

The Season 5 Reloaded update brought many different weapons changes to the game which have shaken up the meta in some ways.

Most players try to build a loadout that has low recoil guns and lots of bullets. Even though ARs come to mind right away, there are always other viable options.

With a new meta every update, things are certain to change but there is a certain LMG climbing the leaderboard that is catching a lot of people by surprise.

Warzone MG 82 is the highest K/D gun

While many people have been trying out new weapons this season to figure out the meta, it appears that one weapon is ruling the streets of Verdansk.

At the time of writing, according to WZRanked, the MG 82 has the highest K/D in all of Warzone with a 1.51. While a 1.51 may seem low, it is comfortably the best out of all the weapons in the game.

This is nearly a 0.50 increase in K/D from last month, which was before the Season 5 Reloaded update.

Even though this gun has a high K/D it is still ranked fairly low on its popularity. It currently sits 24th out of 86 primary weapons in Warzone.

Players like JoeWo have started using this weapon in Iron Trials thanks to its limited recoil and large magazines.

Next time you drop into Verdansk, it may be a good idea to give this LMG a go and see if you can bring up its K/D (and yours).