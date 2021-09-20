Warzone star JoeWo somehow drops 30 kills with MG 82 loadout in Iron Trials

Warzone recently came out with Iron Trials ‘84 and popular player JoeWo somehow dropped 30 kills with a MG82 loadout while playing the new competitive mode.

Joseph ‘JoeWo’ Wohala has been grinding out the new Iron Trials ‘84 LTM that came out with Season 5 Reloaded patch.

In this mode, everyone has more health, raising the TTKs on all weapons, and removing overpowered items like Dead Silence and Stopping Powers.

While this mode strips the game down to the core, focusing heavily on gunskill, there are still some tips and tricks to master. JoeWo was playing without a fill and was dropping insane numbers, racking up 30 kills using a MG 82.

JoeWo’s MG 82 & Bullfrog Iron Trials loadout

With different TTKs than the regular BR mode, there can be some new weapons that enter the meta in Iron Trials. As seen above JoeWo reveals the attachments he likes to use on his “laser” MG82.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 16.4” Task Force

16.4” Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

The MG 82 is not one of the popular weapons in Warzone but in Iron Trials, it can be extremely useful as it has lots of bullets and low recoil. The Field Agent Grip and Serpent Wrap pair up nicely as the grip heavily reduces the recoil.

Every primary weapon needs a good second option incase things get a little dicey. JoeWo turns to the Bullfrog which is one of Warzone’s most diverse SMGs, here’s what he runs on it.

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 7.4” Task Force

7.4” Task Force Stock: Spetsnaz PKM Stock

Spetsnaz PKM Stock Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine: 65 Rnd

The Bullfrog is one of JoeWo’s favorite weapons in Warzone and he shows off why it should be considered one of the best SMGs in the game. With its ability to melt players up close and huge bullet capacity it definitely has a lot of versatility.

Since Iron Trials is a duo mode he has to keep in mind that most fights will be 1v2 as he is playing without a fill. In his gameplay, you can see how he starts how fights off by shredding people with the MG82.

This weapon has nearly no recoil which makes it easy to pour bullets into enemies consistently to kill them. Even when he is in medium-range fights the MG82 still looks like it’s killing as fast as it would in the normal BR.

Pairing this up with the Bullfrog allows JoeWo to play at an extremely fast pace. Despite finishing in third place, he still dropped 30 kills using an unusual loadout in the new mode. It will be interesting to see what other weapons can become meta in Iron Trials.