Underrated Warzone 2 LMG dominates with “ridiculous” TTK

If you’re still looking to get your LMG fix in Warzone 2 but don’t want to use the Sakin or RPK, well, you might want to take a look at the Rapp H and its “spicy” TTK.

Pretty much every weapon type has had its shine in Warzone and Warzone 2 over the last few years, but the spotlight has firmly been on LMGs in the last few weeks.

The likes of the RPK and Raal – with their high fire rate and massive ammo capacity – were the perfect weapons of destruction in Season 1. However, they were both nerfed after their domination got a little out of hand.

Naturally, players have tried to find replacements. The Sakin MG38 has slotted in as the go-to LMG for players in Season 2, however, there is an under-the-radar LMG option that has a devastating TTK that could dethrone it.

Best Rapp H LMG loadout in Warzone 2

That’s right, we’re talking about the Rapp H. It was something that Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal highlighted in his March 27 video, noting that it packs a punch with its impressive TTK.

“A weapon that’s much lower risk but still very high reward is the Rapp H. This thing is just an absolute spray and pray machine,” he said. “It has a crazy fast fire rate but also brings the damage of an LMG to the table, making the TTK very, very spicy.”

With it being an LMG, you have the option to tack on an extra large mag, and that’s a key component of the YouTuber’s build. He partners the 100-round mag with the Sakin Tread-40 muzzle and Edge-47 Grip underbarrel to really cement the Rapp’s power.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Magazine: 100-round mag

Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

The Rapp’s TTK clocks in at 755m/s for up to 56 meters, meaning it’s deadly in those mid-game mid-range fights that happen so often.

As noted, it’s on the fringes of the meta right now – with it clocking in as the 19th-most used weapon according to WZRanked. Though, expect that to change before long.