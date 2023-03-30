Warzone 2 guru unveils “wildly” underrated LMG with “insane” TTK

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has uncovered a “wildly” underused LMG that has the potential to compete in the Season 2 Reloaded meta.

For a long time, the RPK dominated Warzone 2 as the most powerful LMG and weapon in the game, achieving an unbelievably high pick rate.

That was until the gun was hit with a set of heavy nerfs, causing the Sakin MG38 and the RAAL MG to take the top spots as the kings of the long-range meta.

While both these options are incredibly strong, their popularity means a lot of the community completely overlooks all the other LMGs.

Well, WhosImmortal believes one specific LMG has a huge amount of untapped potential, and its “insane” TTK could catapult it into the meta.

Activison The 556 Icarus is a hard-hitting LMG in Warzone 2.

Best 556 Icarus loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel

FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Optic: AIM OP-V4

For WhosImmortal, the 556 Icarus is one of the most “wildly” underrated LMGs in Warzone 2 and any player looking for a new long-range powerhouse should consider giving it a try.

Equipped with an “insane” TTK and bullet velocity from a distance, the Icarus can be built to laser beam foes from afar, especially when using the AIM OP-V4 optic.

As with the majority of the LMGs, the Icarus is strongest when utilized from power positions, as the gun does have limited mobility.

The build above aims to push the Icarus’ damage to the limits while also bolstering the gun’s recoil pattern, which can be tough to master at first.

The Icarus has an incredibly low pick rate of just 0.4%, so it’s safe to say that players are sleeping on the LMG.

Running Overkill is recommended, as paired alongside a meta SMG, the Icarus could completely take over a match and allow you to rack up countless kills.

So if you’re a fan of testing off-meta picks and love finding the next hidden gem, add this weapon to your loadout list – you won’t regret it.