“OP” LMG is one of Warzone 2’s best but no one uses it

There’s an “overpowered” LMG that plenty of Warzone 2 players are still ignoring despite the fact it is one of the best guns in the battle royale.

Across the last few seasons of Warzone, the battle royale devs have been trying to shake up the game’s weapon pool and shine a light on some of the more under-used options in the game.

At the start of Season 5, the dominant Cronen Squall was knocked down a few pegs, giving way for the Lachmann Sub and ISO 45 to become the go-to guns for most players. On top of that, SMGs and LMGs were changed in a big and were two standout weapon types receiving buffs.

The SMGs continue to lead the way as we head into Season 5 Reloaded, but LMGs remain on the fringes despite the fact they’ve got some of the best TTks in the battle royale.

Warzone 2’s Sakin MG is ‘OP’ but no one uses it

Well, Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal is trying to change that as shone the spotlight on the Sakin MG for being ‘OP’ in the game right now.

“The Sakin here is overpowered in my mind because its damage is just decent but it is so, so easy to use – arguably the easiest weapon on the list. The recoil is so minimal,” he said in his August 28 video.

“It’s TTK is actually up there towards the best of the best in the LMG category and ultimately the best of the best in the overall meta right now. This thing is a laser beam and its damage is just good enough that it’s going to fry when you land your shots, which is not difficult to do whatsoever.”

There isn’t too much in the way of a funky setup either. The popular Polarfire-S muzzle, 20’ Bruen Silver Series barrel, and Aim-OP V4 sight all have a role to play. However, the widely-used 7.62 High Velocity rounds have been subbed out.

Muzzle: Polarfire-S muzzle

Barrel: Bruen Silver Series barrel

Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Optic: Aim-OP V4

Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Timestamp of 2:30

WhosImmortal isn’t the only Warzone 2 YouTuber to highlight the Sakin recently. IceManIsaac called it “hitscan” a few weeks back and claimed it’s actually the fastest-killing gun in the battle royale.

It is still under the radar for some players with WZRanked stats placing it as the 37th most-popular gun in the game.

That should also mean it probably won’t get nerfed much in Season 5 Reloaded and should continue to be a deadly option.

