Underrated Warzone 2 LMG has “monster” TTK & can rival meta RPK

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has revealed an underused “monster” LMG that has the potential to compete with the RPK and RAAL.

If you’re looking to dominate in mid to long-range gunfights in Warzone 2, it’s vital you pick a strong AR or LMG.

These weapons are built for laser-beaming foes from a distance and in the current meta, the TAQ-56, RPK, and RAAL MG sit at the top of the tier list.

However, their overwhelming popularity often leads to other options getting overlooked and tossed to the wayside.

Well, WhosImmortal believes one LMG deserves a lot more attention thanks to its “monster” TTK and its devastating power in those tense mid-range skirmishes.

Activison The RAPP-H is a laser beam with the correct meta attachments.

Best RAPP-H loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Muzzle: SAKIN Tread-40

SAKIN Tread-40 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine: 100-Round Mag

100-Round Mag Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

While the RAPP-H certainly lacks mobility in Warzone 2, it makes up for it with a “crazy TTK” that wipes out foes in 853ms at 72 meters.

WhosImmortal describes the LMG as a “monster when it comes to taking out enemies quickly”, and definitely a contender for the RPK and the RAAL in Season 2.

As this weapon is extremely bulky, you’ll see the most success when posted up in power positions above your opponents. This will allow you to rain down bullets on your foes and give them no chance to respond.

The build above focuses on maximizing the RAPP-H’s firepower, while also bolstering its recoil to make it a laser beam.

Of course, you’ll need to run Overkill with this weapon to give your overall setup more versatility. We recommend a meta SMG like the Fennec or the Lachmann.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the RAPP only has a 0.4% pick rate according to WZRanked, so if you’re a player who’s always on the lookout for the next hidden gem, this could be the gun for you.