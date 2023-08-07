Warzone 2 guru reveals “absolutely insane” underrated LMG loadout

Before players crown the TAQ V as Warzone 2’s best long-range meta weapon in Season 5, Metaphor made a case for the RAPP-H.

Season 5 finally nerfed the Cronen Squall after it dominated Warzone 2’s long-range meta, but it wasn’t enough to put the giant down for good. According to weapon popularity rankings, the fan-favorite battle rifle is still the fourth most popular weapon in the game.

However, the nerf did do enough for the TAQ V to dethrone the Cronen Squall as the most popular weapon in the battle royale sequel. A devastating damage profile and easy-to-control recoil pattern make it understandable why players would lean toward using this battle rifle.

Metaphor embarked on a mission to find an even better long-range option, and he shed some light on a long-range meta weapon that doesn’t even rank within the top 30 of popularity rankings.

What is the best long-range meta weapon in Warzone 2?

Metaphor saw other Warzone 2 players using the RAPP-H, so he decided to see what all the hype was about.

To his surprise, the Rapp-H exceeded expectations and made a strong case for being a “top meta” weapon in Season 5.

“It is absolutely insane. This thing has a crazy fire rate, so it’s not one of those guns that’s really hard to use. It has pretty much no recoil and does a ton of damage.”

Metaphor showed off his loadout in the firing range and had barely any recoil at all.

“This might be one of the easiest guns to use right now, and it is also one of the best in general.”

Best RAPP H Warzone 2 loadout

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 (+0.59, +0.32)

ZLR Talon 5 (+0.59, +0.32) Barrel: Romeo FT 16″ Barrel (+0.32, +0.25)

Romeo FT 16″ Barrel (+0.32, +0.25) Optic: AIM OP-V4 (-3.00, +1.80)

AIM OP-V4 (-3.00, +1.80) Underbarrel: B052 Grip (+0.44, +0.22)

B052 Grip (+0.44, +0.22) Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (+0.23, +4.35)

Metaphor’s loadout focuses on improving damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. As an LMG, it has slower mobility than battle rifles and ARs, but the RAPP-H moves quicker than other class options.

However, if the RAPP-H isn’t quite your cup of tea, check out our list of the best Warzone 2 loadouts in Season 5.