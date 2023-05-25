Overlooked Warzone 2 AR has deadly TTK to match meta ISO Hemlock

If you’re looking for a new assault rifle in Warzone 2 with a lethal TTK across a few ranges, you may want to look at revisiting the M13B.

Over the last few months, the meta in Warzone 2 has undergone a few changes. It was previously dominated by LMGs, with the RPK and Sakin running the show, but they’ve faded away.

Following recent updates, several assault rifles and SMGs have started to take up that mantle. While it has been significantly nerfed, the ISO Hemlock remains the go-to pick for many players, while others remain fans of the M4.

If you don’t want to use either of those, well, there is a slightly overlooked assault rifle that had been in the spotlight once before that is still pretty solid. And, well, it’s actually perfect if you’re a long-range player.

Best M13B loadout for Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

That assault rifle in question? It’s the M13B. It was highlighted by Warzone 2 stats guru WhosImmortal in his May 24 video, as he put it at the top of the pile as his personal favorite AR.

“This is very low recoil, very easy to use, and it now has the best long-range TTK of the rifles and when you factor in this damage and its actual TTK and the fact that its recoil is so low, you get the perfect recipe, it’s the perfect storm for a great weapon,” he said.

Naturally, the loadout contains some of the staple attachments of previous M13B builds, including the Bruen Echelon barrel, 60-round mag, and, of course, the Aim OP-V4 optic.

Barrel : 14’ Bruen Echelon

: 14’ Bruen Echelon Muzzle : Harbinger D20

: Harbinger D20 Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Ammunition : 5.56 High Velocity

: 5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 60-round mag

While the AR was, once, towards the top of the meta, it has fallen off slightly. As per WZRanked stats, it slipped to having only a 1.6% pick rate. Though, that is up compared to recent weeks.

It shouldn’t be too hard to put the loadout together if you’ve run the M13B before, so, give it a go and see if you fall back in love with it like others have.