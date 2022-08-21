Underrated Cold War AR beats Warzone meta picks with insane mid-range TTK

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has outlined the Black Ops Cold War AK-47 as one of Season 4’s best weapons, revealing that it outperforms the BR’s most meta ARs in terms of time-to-kill (TTK).

As a general rule, Vanguard’s life-cycle has seen Warzone dominated by weapons from the WW2 shooter.

At the moment, the Armaguerra 43 and KG M40 are the two weapons dominating the late Season 4 meta, with both staying strong in spite of nerfs.

They currently combine for nearly 22% of all picks in Warzone but that doesn’t mean less-chosen weapons can’t hold their own.

We’ve recently seen praise heaped on the Cold War MG82 and, in an August 20 YouTube video, WZ expert WhosImmortal claimed the Cold War AK-47 can compete with the very best guns in terms of TTK.

WhosImmortal reveals Cold War AK-47 build ahead of Season 5

With its TTK more than holding its own, the AK-47 benefits most from strong damage and decent range. Its recoil and handling leave a bit to be desired but, once players master them, there’s an awful lot to like about the classic of the CoD series.

Using stats from TrueGameData, Immortal showed that the AK-47 outperforms a number of more popular guns, including the STG44, NZ-41 and KG M40.

“The AK has the most [recoil] movement but it’s also a very consistent pattern throughout,” he said. “Over range the AK [has the] second best TTK throughout. Beating out the STG and significantly beating out the NZ and the KG.”

It may take some time to master the recoil pattern but once players have done so and can hit accurate shots, the AK will be sure to reward its user.

Immortal’s full recommended AK-47 loadout is detailed below:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 20” Spetsnaz PK Barrel

20” Spetsnaz PK Barrel Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: Bakelite 60 Rnd

While it won’t have you covered at the closest or longest of ranges, the AK-47’s all-round punch makes it an incredibly strong primary weapon that’ll keep you in gunfights of all varieties.

It may have a pick-rate of just 0.88% but don’t sleep on the AK-47 and, once using, stick with it until you know the recoil pattern inside out.