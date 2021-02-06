Logo
Twitch streamer Aydan “shadow-banned” in Warzone

Published: 6/Feb/2021 11:46

by Calum Patterson
One of Warzone’s most notable Twitch streamers, Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad, claims he has been shadow-banned in-game, posting a message of bemusement on social media.

As Activision continues to wrangle with the cheating and hacking issues persistent in Warzone, streamers have been having a tricky time playing the game – as has everyone else.

The game’s developers did a ban wave in early February, bragging that 60,000 cheaters had been taken off the servers. However, some of their moderation may be affecting innocent players too.

What is a shadow-ban in Warzone?

A shadow-ban in Warzone is typically when a player’s account is placed on a kind of ‘naughty list’ – where they are removed from the wider pool of players in matchmaking, and placed into matches filled with more cheaters and hackers.

A number of YouTubers have reported this happening to them, blaming frequent in-game reports from opposing players as the cause. Another downside is that queue times are incredibly long, as the available matchmaking pool is reduced so much.

It’s unclear if this is exactly what has happened to Aydan too, as he’s simply said “I got shadow-banned on Warzone… wtf?”

Other content creators who have had similar problems have been stuck with the shadow-ban for months, and are often forced to start a new account in order to play and create content.

Although unconfirmed, it is believed that mass-reporting by players can lead to a shadow-ban, as the game registers your account as potentially being untrustworthy, and a potential cheater.

Aydan will no doubt be in contact with the developer’s support team to get the issue resolved as quickly as possible.

We’ve seen other big names in Warzone quit the game entirely over the hacking issues, namely Vikkstar, and compounding these issues with shadow-bans could be another big mess.

We’ll keep you updated on the status of Aydan’s shadow-ban situation.

Warzone devs investigating broken hitmarkers after new update

Published: 6/Feb/2021 11:04

by Joe Craven
Raven Software, now lead developers on Call of Duty’s battle royale Warzone, have confirmed they are investigating the issues with hitmarkers following the February 5 patch. 

Despite Warzone’s undeniable popularity, many fans have become frustrated at various points as invasive bugs come and go.

Some of the most egregious offenders are the infamous ‘demon gun’ glitch and infinite stim. The latter was actually targeted in the February 5 patch following its reappearance but, hopping back in after the patch was downloaded, many users realized it had broken something pretty vital to the game.

Hitmarkers, used by the game to indicate damage being dealt to an opponent, were failing to register for some users. This was not an issue prior to the February 5 patch being implemented.

Given the prevalence of the problem, Raven were quick to confirm they were investigating the issues late on February 5. They said: “FYI we’re looking into the claims that hit markers are inconsistent following last night’s update.”

Attached was a link to Warzone’s Trello page, confirming that it is under investigation. The card is titled “Hit markers: Enemies inconsistently show hit markers and kill markers when shot”. As of the time of writing – 5:30am EST on February 6 – it is still marked as unsolved.

Many users have been immensely frustrated by the issues, which seemingly surfaced out of a patch that was unrelated to any hitmarker or hit-registration issues.

What’s more, the issues seem to be fairly random. Some players have reported the problems as coming and going in games, meaning a cause is also difficult to identify.

However, with the problems now on Raven’s radar, we can expect a swift patch once the problem is isolated and recreated in a developer environment. After that, expect a small update live to fix the problems and return Warzone’s hitmarkers to their normal state.