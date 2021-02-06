Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone devs investigating broken hitmarkers after new update

Published: 6/Feb/2021 11:04

by Joe Craven
Warzone Hitmarker Call of Duty
Activision

Share

Warzone

Raven Software, now lead developers on Call of Duty’s battle royale Warzone, have confirmed they are investigating the issues with hitmarkers following the February 5 patch. 

Despite Warzone’s undeniable popularity, many fans have become frustrated at various points as invasive bugs come and go.

Some of the most egregious offenders are the infamous ‘demon gun’ glitch and infinite stim. The latter was actually targeted in the February 5 patch following its reappearance but, hopping back in after the patch was downloaded, many users realized it had broken something pretty vital to the game.

Hitmarkers, used by the game to indicate damage being dealt to an opponent, were failing to register for some users. This was not an issue prior to the February 5 patch being implemented.

Given the prevalence of the problem, Raven were quick to confirm they were investigating the issues late on February 5. They said: “FYI we’re looking into the claims that hit markers are inconsistent following last night’s update.”

Attached was a link to Warzone’s Trello page, confirming that it is under investigation. The card is titled “Hit markers: Enemies inconsistently show hit markers and kill markers when shot”. As of the time of writing – 5:30am EST on February 6 – it is still marked as unsolved.

Warzone Trello Raven Software
Trello
The Warzone Trello card relating to hitmarker issues.

Many users have been immensely frustrated by the issues, which seemingly surfaced out of a patch that was unrelated to any hitmarker or hit-registration issues.

What’s more, the issues seem to be fairly random. Some players have reported the problems as coming and going in games, meaning a cause is also difficult to identify.

However, with the problems now on Raven’s radar, we can expect a swift patch once the problem is isolated and recreated in a developer environment. After that, expect a small update live to fix the problems and return Warzone’s hitmarkers to their normal state.

Call of Duty

Best weapons for Firebase Z in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Published: 6/Feb/2021 0:41

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

With the release of Firebase Z in Black Ops Cold War, many players might find themselves daunted by the weapons on offer, and which are the best to use. Here are few recommendations to help you out.

Firebase Z is finally out in the wild right now and fans are slowly noticing that it plays a bit different compared to Die Maschine. You’ll find yourself a bit more cramped on this new map.

This means that your style of play might be a little different, and the weapons you use might be different. Luckily, there are a few recommendations that you can take advantage of in order to make your experience not as chaotic.

RAI K-84

Activision
The RAI K-84 is, by far, one of the best weapons in the game’s Zombies mode right now.

This one is a bit of a no brainer but it’s still worth pointing out. The new Wonder Weapon in the game is fantastic, as it’s basically an automatic laser rifle with some incredibly high damage. The Pack-A-Punched version also includes a grenade launcher that creates a vortex attracting Zombies.

The only problem is that it’s a bit hard to get. Currently, the only way you can get it is if you build it, which is a bit long and drawn out, or if you get it from the Mystery Box, which requires an insane amount of luck. That being said, it’s well worth the effort.

Groza

Activision
The Groza AR is a fantastic weapon to use in Firebase Z and it can be equipped as a starter.

The Groza assault rifle was added to the game with the launch of Season 1 and it’s a surprisingly decent weapon on Firebase Z. It does have high recoil, which can be mitigated with the right attachments, but considering a lot of the map is in close quarters, it doesn’t matter that much.

It can be equipped as a starting weapon, so you can enter the game with it, then upgrade it at either the Pack-A-Punch machine or the standard upgrade station using parts. To call it formidable would be an understatement.

Gallo SA12

The Gallo was a really solid choice in Die Maschine and it still excels here in Firebase Z. It’s decent rate of fire, high damage, and long range makes it a powerhouse against the Zombie hordes, even in its base form. Upgrading it also does wonders, but you can survive using the base version for a number of rounds.

Again, this weapon can also be equipped as a starting weapon and don’t be afraid to use it as such. It’ll get you far.

Stoner 63

Activision
The Stoner 63 is a great LMG to use against the Zombies on Firebase Z.

Rounding out our list is the Stoner 63, a light-machine gun. This weapon is great all around. It has the best accuracy in the LMG class, and it has pretty good damage as well. Pack-A-Punched, it’s even more of a beast, capable of firing off a ton of rounds into a horde of Zombies.

While you can equip it as a starting weapon, you may want to wait to buy it off the wall. Players can find the Stoner in the room that unlocks after you turn on the power with a high chance of spawning its blue rarity, high-damage variant.

With the right upgrades, any weapon can be formidable. That being said, if you get these weapons, you can rest assured you’ll be lasting well into the later rounds.