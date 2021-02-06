Warzone devs investigating broken hitmarkers after new update

With the release of Firebase Z in Black Ops Cold War, many players might find themselves daunted by the weapons on offer, and which are the best to use. Here are few recommendations to help you out.

Firebase Z is finally out in the wild right now and fans are slowly noticing that it plays a bit different compared to Die Maschine. You’ll find yourself a bit more cramped on this new map.

This means that your style of play might be a little different, and the weapons you use might be different. Luckily, there are a few recommendations that you can take advantage of in order to make your experience not as chaotic.

RAI K-84

This one is a bit of a no brainer but it’s still worth pointing out. The new Wonder Weapon in the game is fantastic, as it’s basically an automatic laser rifle with some incredibly high damage. The Pack-A-Punched version also includes a grenade launcher that creates a vortex attracting Zombies.

The only problem is that it’s a bit hard to get. Currently, the only way you can get it is if you build it, which is a bit long and drawn out, or if you get it from the Mystery Box, which requires an insane amount of luck. That being said, it’s well worth the effort.

Groza

The Groza assault rifle was added to the game with the launch of Season 1 and it’s a surprisingly decent weapon on Firebase Z. It does have high recoil, which can be mitigated with the right attachments, but considering a lot of the map is in close quarters, it doesn’t matter that much.

It can be equipped as a starting weapon, so you can enter the game with it, then upgrade it at either the Pack-A-Punch machine or the standard upgrade station using parts. To call it formidable would be an understatement.

Gallo SA12

The Gallo was a really solid choice in Die Maschine and it still excels here in Firebase Z. It’s decent rate of fire, high damage, and long range makes it a powerhouse against the Zombie hordes, even in its base form. Upgrading it also does wonders, but you can survive using the base version for a number of rounds.

Again, this weapon can also be equipped as a starting weapon and don’t be afraid to use it as such. It’ll get you far.

Stoner 63

Rounding out our list is the Stoner 63, a light-machine gun. This weapon is great all around. It has the best accuracy in the LMG class, and it has pretty good damage as well. Pack-A-Punched, it’s even more of a beast, capable of firing off a ton of rounds into a horde of Zombies.

While you can equip it as a starting weapon, you may want to wait to buy it off the wall. Players can find the Stoner in the room that unlocks after you turn on the power with a high chance of spawning its blue rarity, high-damage variant.

With the right upgrades, any weapon can be formidable. That being said, if you get these weapons, you can rest assured you’ll be lasting well into the later rounds.