Unbelievable Warzone glide spot makes maneuvering around Rebirth Island a breeze

Warzone’s Rebirth Island has exploded in popularity in 2022 and more players means more cool new discoveries. While there are plenty of secrets yet to be exposed, this glide spot is one of the most unique ways to get around the map yet.

Warzone is renowned in the battle royal space for having some of the most unique movement techniques across the genre.

From vehicle tricks to surprisingly tricky jump spots, there has been no shortage of fun ways to get around the map for players in the know.

However, that concept gets taken to eleven with this Rebirth Island glide that nearly spans a quarter of the entire map.

Unreal Warzone glide spot is the perfect escape route

The process starts at the northwest side of the Prison Block building.

Once you’re up on the outer stairs towards the missile-bearing truck, just jump off of the stairs on the flagpole side and pull your chute.

Keep gliding over the truck and then take a sharp left-hand turn towards the helipad at the Docks.

When done right, you’ll skate right onto the exterior of the helipad without a hitch.

This is perfect for games where Top Prison is being heavily contested and you need to make a quick escape but it also works as a rotational tool to escape the gas in a pinch

Every new video that shows off a spot like this naturally raises the question of what other hidden gems everyone has been missing out on.

It’s probably a good thing that there aren’t too many though because getting this one right is going to take a bit of fine-tuning anyway.