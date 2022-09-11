Warzone expert TrueGameData reveals slept-on Cold War LMG that rules Season 5

Warzone number-cruncher and YouTuber TrueGameData has revealed a slept-on Cold War LMG that dominates Season 5 despite a mediocre pick rate and lackluster handling statistics.

Warzone players are always searching for powerful weapons that fly under the proverbial radar, with the majority of players guided by weapons that are ‘meta’ and used by large portions of the player base.

However, on occasion, a juggernaut of a weapon can go largely unnoticed, which certainly appears to be the case with the RPD in Season 5.

The Cold War LMG was left untouched in Season 5’s weapon balancing but, as can be the case when the weapon pool is tinkered with, it appears more viable than it has been for some time.

TrueGameData sheds light on powerful RPD in Warzone Season 5

That is certainly the opinion of Warzone expert TrueGameData, whose opinions on the battle royale are more than worth listening to.

In his 9 September video, TGD outlined the best long-range meta guns to use in Warzone’s closing weeks.

Alongside well-known guns like the Kilo 141, Cooper Carbine, and UGM-8 was the RPD. Despite having a pick-rate of just 0.09%, TGD reckons it’s very strong in Caldera right now.

According to the YouTuber, the Cold War LMG gets a 9 out of 10 in Season 5. He said: “It’s kinda edging on an 8 just because of the LMG mobility, but it’s super super accurate, has good time-to-kill, really good damage range to 60 meters, which leads to a really good weighted average time-to-kill.”

Timestamp: 11:30

The only real negative of the RPD was that it cannot be equipped with a 3-6x Optic, the ideal sight for a weapon that excels at medium to longer ranges.

It can, though, be meta with the right attachments. TGD delved into his specific build later in the video, seeking to negate its slowness and build on its damage:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 20.3” Task Force

20.3” Task Force Optic: SUSAT Multizoom

SUSAT Multizoom Magazine: 120 Round

120 Round Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Players will almost certainly need a close-range weapon in the back pocket and, for that, there’s no better choice right now than the PPSh-41 or Armaguerra 43.

With Warzone Season 5 confirmed as being the last ahead of Modern Warfare 2, players can expect the RPD to stay this powerful for some time.