Toronto Ultra's Cammy to undergo sensitivity training after vulgar tweet - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League’s Toronto Ultra is sending Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan to sensitivity training after the Scottish CoD pro had to apologize for posting a vulgar tweet.

On April 1, Cammy issued an apology on Twitter after he used the word “c**t” a day prior. The word, which is considered very offensive in North America, is used much more liberally in other parts of the world.

“Last night, I posted using a word that is completely unacceptable,” the Ultra star said. “While I didn’t mean offense, I know words matter and have consequences. I take full responsibility and wholeheartedly apologize.”

The pro further added he would be working with his team to address the offense and “seek more knowledge” on the impact of his words.

Last night, I posted using a word that is completely unacceptable. While I didn’t mean offence, I know words matter & have consequences. I take full responsibility & wholeheartedly apologize. I will work with my team to address this & seek more knowledge on the impact of my words — Ultra Cammy (@CammyMVP) April 1, 2021

Shortly after, the Ultra posted a message claiming that Cammy had agreed to undergo sensitivity training and will be making a monetary donation to a local women’s shelter, which the team would match.

While many on Twitter took the Ultra’s message as some sort of bizarre April Fools joke, the team clarified that the tweet was in fact real in a message to Dexerto.

“It is not an April fools joke,” the team said before addressing how cultural norms didn’t factor into the decision: “While he is Scottish, he lives and works in Canada and competes for a Canadian franchise. We have standards and values for our players and staff — and using words that demean women and their bodies is something we will never tolerate.”

Numerous fans and CoD pros expressed their criticisms of Ultra’s decision, tweeting with a mix of sarcasm and disappointment while also pointing out that this sort of lingo was a lot more common outside of North America.

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I read it. It seemed like the earth stopped spinning and life came to a stop. Thank god you apologized. — Sam Larew (@OctaneSam) April 1, 2021

That word is just what we use instead of a full stop at the end of a sentence in the UK — Shane (@SHANEE) April 1, 2021

They broke you down unlucky cam — FaZe Alec 🥀 (@Arcitys) April 1, 2021

Cammy has not been suspended by the team and will feature for them at the CDL’s LA Guerrillas Home Series, with the Ultra kicking off their final week of Stage 2 against the New York Subliners on Saturday, April 3.