TikTok’s no recoil PPSH Warzone loadout is perfect for Rebirth Island

A no-recoil PPSh-41 Warzone loadout has been doing the rounds on TikTok, stunning players with its ability to temper the kick on one of Call of Duty’s most infamous weapons.
Warzone’s enduring popularity has seen it come to dominate plenty of online platforms, including Twitch and YouTube. However, rather surprisingly, it has experienced great success on TikTok – the video-sharing platform known for its short-form content.
We’ve seen great highlight videos on TikTok, but it’s also become a base for creators sharing their ideal loadouts.
One such video comes from ‘ttvzyro‘, who shows off their no recoil PPSh-41 class to dominate Verdansk and Rebirth Island.
Advertisement
TikTok’s no recoil PPSh-41 loadout
- Muzzle: Sound Suppressor
- Barrel: 14.9″ Ranger
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Ammunition: Spetsnaz 71 Rnd Drum
- Stock: Spetsnaz PKM Stock
Despite being well known in the CoD community for its high fire rate, incredible damage output, and moderate recoil, zyro’s loadout minimizes the weapon’s kick so players can laser enemies at medium ranges as well as up close.
The attachments selected also silence the weapon, meaning players can run and gun without worrying about leaving a trace.
You will slow your ADS speed and some movement speeds, but players should be able to lay down accurate fire with no problem.
@ttvzyro*NO RECOIL PPSH META? PEEP THE GLIDESPOT😳* Class @ the end! ##warzone ##warzoneclips ##tiktokgaming ##callofduty♬ Love Nwantiti(Dance Ver) – FYP🖤
The loadout garnered plenty of positive feedback on TikTok, with zyro’s highlights video garnering a whopping 140,000 likes at the time of writing.
Advertisement
We’d recommend dropping in on Rebirth Island first to try it out and get acclimated to it, before getting into Verdansk and encountering enemies at those longer ranges.
If zyro’s loadout isn’t for you though, you can try out our recommended class setup for the Black Ops Cold War SMG.