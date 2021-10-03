TikTok’s no recoil PPSH Warzone loadout is perfect for Rebirth Island

A no-recoil PPSh-41 Warzone loadout has been doing the rounds on TikTok, stunning players with its ability to temper the kick on one of Call of Duty’s most infamous weapons.

Warzone’s enduring popularity has seen it come to dominate plenty of online platforms, including Twitch and YouTube. However, rather surprisingly, it has experienced great success on TikTok – the video-sharing platform known for its short-form content.

We’ve seen great highlight videos on TikTok, but it’s also become a base for creators sharing their ideal loadouts.

One such video comes from ‘ttvzyro‘, who shows off their no recoil PPSh-41 class to dominate Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

TikTok’s no recoil PPSh-41 loadout

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: 14.9″ Ranger

14.9″ Ranger Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Ammunition: Spetsnaz 71 Rnd Drum

Spetsnaz 71 Rnd Drum Stock: Spetsnaz PKM Stock

Despite being well known in the CoD community for its high fire rate, incredible damage output, and moderate recoil, zyro’s loadout minimizes the weapon’s kick so players can laser enemies at medium ranges as well as up close.

The attachments selected also silence the weapon, meaning players can run and gun without worrying about leaving a trace.

You will slow your ADS speed and some movement speeds, but players should be able to lay down accurate fire with no problem.

The loadout garnered plenty of positive feedback on TikTok, with zyro’s highlights video garnering a whopping 140,000 likes at the time of writing.

We’d recommend dropping in on Rebirth Island first to try it out and get acclimated to it, before getting into Verdansk and encountering enemies at those longer ranges.

If zyro’s loadout isn’t for you though, you can try out our recommended class setup for the Black Ops Cold War SMG.