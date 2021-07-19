Warzone TikTok breaking down a pro’s 1v7 is absolute comedy gold

Sometimes you just want to peek into the minds of Warzone’s best players. And that’s exactly what a TikToker did, as they gave an absurd Newbz 1v7 clip an explicit, trash-talking voiceover.
Edy ‘Newbz’ Juan is one of the best Call of Duty: Warzone players in the world. After a rough time in CoD’s Challengers and amateur scene, the demon has made it into the top 10 Warzone earners with over $100K.
As far as characters go, Newbz is on the quieter side of streamers — preferring to let his game do the talking.
Well, that’s not enough for TikTok’s ‘luxxxreno,’ who decided to take a dive into the pro’s subconscious and give a live play-by-play of a wild clip. The 1v7 is nutty on its own, but the commentary is comedy gold.
This @TBE_Newbzz play-by-play is absolute gold 😭
(via @LuxxReno) pic.twitter.com/kaJ8Vad9ju
— DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) July 18, 2021
Things start strong, with Newbz pulling out his Heartbeat Detector and luxxxreno describing it perfectly: “I whip out the s**tter detector.”
The rest is a glorious melange of big plays and bigger swear words. Newbz sees “three donnies,” survives their double-C4 traps, and outplays them with the tricks of a madman — and he’s still not done.
Next, more people are heard downstairs, and as luxxxreno so eloquently puts it: “I pop a UAV, I pop a deady, I get my f**king d**k out — and I run at them with that s**t swinging between my legs.”
— Newbz (@TBE_Newbzz) July 18, 2021
By the end of the video, Newbz has killed enough people to make two clips and luxxxreno has narrated it all in foul-mouthed glory. The streamer saw the clip himself, and was sure to toss some laughing emojis on in support.
Kudos have to be given after a video like this. First, to Newbz for being a menace in Verdansk. Second, to luxxxreno for narrating the clip perfectly (and shutting down a homophobe in the process).
And third, saving the best for last, a big thank you to the seven souls whose tombstones form the foundation of this quality content (which already has over two million views on TikTok).
