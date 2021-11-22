TikTok’s “hitscan” MP5 loadout could be Warzone’s new meta

Call of Duty: Warzone TikTokers have started giving love to a ‘hitscan’ MP5 loadout that requires “no aim” and blows away enemy players.

The meta in Call of Duty Warzone has constantly been in flux and plenty of weapons have had their moment in the spotlight, including the MP5.

Both versions – Modern Warfare and Cold War – of the trusty SMG have risen to the top of popularity charts at one point or another, but they have fallen away in recent months, both sitting just outside the top 10 currently.

However, that could change, at least for the Modern Warfare version, as there is a ‘hitscan’ loadout doing the rounds on TikTok that appears to be incredibly deadly when paired with a KAR98.

The hitscan phrase has been tossed about a fair bit by Warzone players as some weapons are in a spot where players don’t have to adjust their aim for enemy movement or because of the range. Though, no weapon is truly hitscan like other FPS titles.

In the case of TikTok’s MP5 class, it is being labeled as ‘hitscan’ because of highlight clips from the likes of TTZYro where they simply pull the trigger and don’t adjust their aim at all.

The MP5 build is a pretty standard one, using the Monolithic Suppressor, 5MW Laser, Merc Foregrip, 45 round mags, and the FTAC Collapsible stock. Though, the KAR setup is a little different than normal as the Singuard Custom stock isn’t used.

Warzone MP5 & KAR98 hitscan loadout

MP5

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Laser: 5MW Laser

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Magazine: 45 Round mag

Stock: FTAC Collapsible Stock

KAR98

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Sniper Scope

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stock: Sport Comb

In terms of the loadout becoming part of the meta, it isn’t completely out of the question. As per WZRanked stats, the KAR98 remains one of the battle royale’s top three overall weapons while the MP5 remains high in terms of K/D ratio.

There are plenty of players who will pair them together, but whether or not they’ll differ from the usual builds of each weapon remains to be seen.